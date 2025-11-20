Ice Skating Champ Nancy Kerrigan Stars in Gateway Theatre’s Holiday Spectacular on Ice

Two-time Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan laces up her ice skates and returns to Gateway Playhouse for the visually stunning Holiday Spectacular on Ice opening Nov. 28.

Kerrigan first appeared on the international stage in 1991 at the World Figure Skating Championships, where she won the bronze medal. Her incomparable skill and grace as she performed complicated routines took our breath away. In 1992, she competed in the Albertville Winter Olympics and won the bronze medal.

Kerrigan seemed unstoppable as she quickly rose up the ranks, until the unspeakable happened. At the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit in 1994, she experienced the attack heard ’round the world when rival Tonya Harding’s then-husband Jeff Gillooly and her bodyguard, Shawn Eckardt, hired assailant Shane Stant to injure Kerrigan, thus keeping her out of competition. It was through Kerrigan’s resilience and perseverance that she not only recuperated in time for the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics, but gave a dazzling performance that earned her the silver medal. She echoes her messages of resilience, perseverance, and belief in yourself in her 2023 picture book, Stronger Than You Think.

Kerrigan is an American treasure and in 2004 she was inducted into the United States Figure Skating Hall of Fame. Through the years she has remained active as a coach, touring with Champions on Ice, performing in professional skating shows, making television appearances, and working as a commentator for major skating events.



Since Sept. 9, 1995, Kerrigan has been married to Jerry Solomon, the marketing executive/sports agent who managed her career, and they have three children, Matthew, Brian and Nicole.

Kerrigan bubbles when talking about returning to Gateway Playhouse and the town of Bellport.

“It’s so much fun with all the shop owners that are so welcoming. Bellport is such a nice small community and it’s like a Hallmark movie with all the shops lit up looking so pretty. It’s kind of a magical place to be during the holiday season.”

Join Kerrigan at the Gateway Playhouse in Bellport for Holiday Spectacular On Ice playing Nov. 28, 2025 through Jan. 4, 2026.

Kerrigan gave this exclusive interview to the Press prior to starting rehearsals for the show.

Is this your third time doing Gateway’s Holiday Spectacular?

It is. My first time was at their Patchogue location. Unfortunately, it was still COVID time so we had shows where people were outside and couldn’t make it in and that was so frustrating for us. We wanted to put on a show to entertain people because everyone needed an escape. It was nice to get the chance to do it again and the show is fun. I would come out at the end and talk to audience members in the lobby after the show. I remember this couple who said, “We love the show so much we’re going to get something to eat and come back,” and I thought, “Wow, OK, that’s a great response!” I think it gives people that really happy feeling that we all need. It’s a feel-good show.

Are you going to be hosting the show again?

Yes, I host, I skate, but not like I did 30 years ago. I think people don’t expect to see what I did when I was 30 years younger plus the skating space is not arena size so it’s harder to do some of the big tricks on smaller ice, but there’s the opportunity to be creative and theatrical. I love that.

How does skating on a stage ice rink differ from what you’re used to in grand arenas?

I’ve done theater shows for many years. I co-owned a theater way back, The Ice Castle Theatre in Myrtle Beach. So I did shows down there on that stage. I think in some ways it was almost more challenging. I was younger and skating on the big ice often, so when you’re going back and forth it’s really tough but it’s good. It makes you pay attention and keep everything in control. It’s a great opportunity to showcase more than just the big tricks but to show the beauty of the sport and the theatrical side. It’s big enough for spins and some jumps and lots of entertainment with dancing. This show has live singing by adults and a cast of children singers, which adds energy and vibrance.

Is the ice different in texture on a stage than it is at an arena?

It’s hard to maintain it without a Zamboni. It’s tricky, especially with weather changes and people coming in and out of the doors. A rink is built for it where the theater isn’t, but they did a great job.

Can’t plastic be used in place of ice?

Yes, I did the plastic for one show in a theater in Walt Disney World where I got to perform with Mickey Mouse and Disney characters. They were so much fun but the plastic is awfully hard. I’ve seen some skaters do it and perform well but I cannot. It doesn’t break when you move, you don’t get an edge and grooves. This show is done with ice. It’s not plastic, it’s the real thing.

What advice can you give someone on how to deal with large-scale pressure to perform at your very best when it matters most?

I think it would depend on your training and your preparation, because then you can go out there confidently and even if you make a mistake that’s OK. It’s really about the journey and getting there and the work you put in, because things can go wrong. Preparation is key, also having perspective is important. If you put in the effort, then you definitely have something to be proud of. Sometimes you just have to take a breath, start, and do it. Once you start going it gets easier.

Why did you choose to release your first memoir in 1996 just two years after Lillehammer, when you were still so young?

I had a deal with Disney at the time and they asked me to do it. It’s for ages 8 to 12 and I thought it’s a great age, when sometimes reading starts to get harder, and maybe it would be interesting for kids to use my memoir for their book reports. It’s a way to keep kids involved with enjoying reading. We see a lot of books about male athletes but not many female athletes so when I was asked to do it I thought this was a great idea.

Weren’t your parents very supportive of you?

They were there at the rink, helping me, driving me or getting the rides for me and doing whatever they could to support me in following my dreams. So as a parent what I want to do is be there to help support in any way I can.

How is the community at The Skating Club of Boston doing after that disaster in January?

I think OK. Some of the parents that have lost their loved ones still come to use the gym. They feel the connection there. It’s so tragic because that club has lost so many dating back to the plane crash in 1961. It was important to be there right after to support each other. That history looms. There’s a trophy room with pictures of the team. It was devastating.

What do you hope your legacy will be?

Being a mom and what my children are doing and their successes and hopefully that I’ve lived a good, kind, empathetic life. I feel like I’ve worked hard and I try to be a good person.