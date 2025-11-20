Mineola singers selected for 2026 Eastern Region Honor Choirs

For the first time ever, Mineola will have representation in each of the High School Honor Choirs at the American Choral Directors Association Eastern Region Honor Choirs, which will be held in Providence, Rhode Island from Feb. 25-28.

Sophia Probst will perform with the Treble Chorus, Leah Anzalone, Brooke Anzalone, Grace Cosgrove, Sarah Geoghan, and Jason Morgan will perform with the Contemporary A Cappella Fusion Choir, and Rachel Fogarty will perform with the Mixed Chorus.

“Acceptance at a conference like this is a huge honor for these singers, one that they’ve each earned on their own merits and abilities,” said Megan Messina, vocal music teacher at Mineola High School. “It is representative not only of the comprehensive K-12 music education which they’ve received in Mineola, but of their music literacy and independence, history of participation in the arts and courage to take on new and artistically challenging experiences. ACDA is a wonderful organization that offers enriching experiences to young musicians, and I couldn’t be prouder of each of these singers for having earned this opportunity.”

ACDA Honor Choir applicants are selected in a highly competitive blind audition process that requires them to showcase their musicality, the inherent beauty of their voice and their ability to prepare advanced choral repertoire independently and with great attention to detail.

They will join top choral performers from across 11 states in the northeast to rehearse and perform under the direction of nationally acclaimed choral conductors.