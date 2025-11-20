The Nicholas Center renames food pantry program to reflect expanded mission

The Nicholas Center, a leading organization dedicated to empowering individuals with autism, has announced the renaming of its food pantry program.

Formerly known as Port Provides and TNC Provides, the initiative will now be called the Nicholas Center Provides, a name that reflects the program’s broader mission to serve families across the communities supported by the Nicholas Center, including Nassau County, Long Island and Westchester.

The Nicholas Center Provides has long served as a lifeline for local families. The new name underscores the program’s commitment not only to distributing essential items but also to fostering a supportive and inclusive community.

The program is operated directly by autistic young adults served by the Nicholas Center. Participants are involved in every step of the supply chain — purchasing goods, packaging items and delivering supplies to partner organizations. The hands-on training offers meaningful vocational experience and deep community engagement, addressing the 85% unemployment rate facing autistic adults.

The program serves numerous partner pantries and organizations, including the Community Action Council; Good Samaritan House at St. Mary’s Parish; Littig House Community Center; Lutheran Church of Our Savior; Our Lady of Fatima Outreach; Sid Jacobson JCC’s Nikki Schwartz Memorial Food Pantry; and St. Peter of Alcantara Parish Outreach on Long Island. Westchester partners include Hillside Food Outreach and the Interfaith Emergency Food Pantry/Pleasantville Food Pantry.

“This is a major step forward for our organization and for the families we serve,” Nicole Ferrara, executive director and co-founder of the Nicholas Center, said in a statement. “The demand for our services has grown, and with this change, we are able to reach more people in need. The new name represents our dedication to building a stronger, more connected community where everyone has access to the resources they need.”

The Nicholas Center Provides distributes food and personal care items — including chicken, beef, diapers, wipes, feminine hygiene products and dental supplies — serving more than 4,000 people annually. The program’s expanded scope is expected to allow for new partnerships with local businesses and community groups.

Support from the business community includes Raindew Manhasset True Value and Port Washington Meat Center. Funding is provided by the Community Chest of Port Washington, the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation, other foundations, and public contributions.

The Nicholas Center is a nonprofit organization that creates programs to empower individuals with autism through vocational training, supported employment, community integration and life-skills development. The organization helps participants work toward independence and more fulfilling lives.