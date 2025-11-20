North Hempstead to host annual Christmas tree lighting

The Town of North Hempstead will celebrate the start of the holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The Town of North Hempstead will host its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. The event will be held at Mary Jane Davies Green in Manhasset.

“We all know it’s never truly Christmastime until there’s a proper tree-lighting, and we always have the most fun at Mary Jane Davies Green each winter,” Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “Regardless of what you celebrate, everyone’s invited—because this is easily one of the most fun community events we host.”

A representative of the town said the event is expected to attract hundreds of residents. DeSena will be in attendance at the event, along with members of the town board. The Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, the Manhasset Park District and the Manhasset Lakeville Fire and Water District will also have representatives at the ceremony.

The community-wide program will feature the Pledge of Allegiance led by the Manhasset American Legion, a blessing from local clergy, a performance from the Manhasset High School Marching Band and awards for the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce’s Magic in the Air, Manhasset Joy to Share Poster Contest winners. Children will receive free giveaways and participate in numerous holiday-themed activities. Santa will arrive by firetruck, courtesy of the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department, following the tree lighting.

All North Hempstead residents are welcome to attend.

Mary Jane Davies Green is located at Plandome Road and Manhasset Avenue, across from North Hempstead Town Hall at 220 Plandome Road, Manhasset.

For more information, call 516-869-6311 or 311.