Town of Oyster Bay proclaims ‘Color the World Orange Day’

The Oyster Bay Town Board joined Jennie Reigler and her daughter of Plainview to announce “Color the World Orange Day” to help spread awareness about the medical condition Complex Regional Pain Syndrome or Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, also known as CRPS/RSD. Jennie’s sister, Beth, suffers from this debilitating disease.

“Jennie’s unwavering dedication to raising awareness about this rare and painful disease is inspirational as she continues to advocate on behalf of her sister, as well as all those suffering from CRPS/RDS,” said Supervisor Joe Saladino. “The Town of Oyster Bay is supporting the CRPS/RDS community by illuminating Town Hall orange for the entire month of November.”