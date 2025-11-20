Oyster Bay High School students learn centuries-old fish breeding technique

Students at Oyster Bay High School got a unique educational experience on Nov. 13 when the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery brought its “Trout Van” program directly to their AP Human Geography classroom.

During the presentation, a representative from the hatchery introduced students to two live trout and provided an in-depth look at fish breeding techniques that have been used since the facility first opened in 1883. The demonstration centered on the hatchery’s seasonal egg stripping program, which showcases the centuries-old technique of egg taking and fertilization.

Students learned to identify the Brook trout, New York’s official state fish, and discovered how to distinguish between male and female specimens. The presentation emphasized the ecological importance of these fish, which serve as a vital food source for numerous predators throughout the ecosystem.

With fall marking spawning season for trout, the timing of the visit allowed students to witness firsthand how hatchery staff assist these fish in safely spawning their eggs. The facility raises approximately 32,000 trout annually using these traditional methods. The Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery originally operated as a New York State fish hatchery and now serves as a nonprofit educational center under the management of the Friends of the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, Inc.

Today, its mission is to serve as an environmental education center and public aquarium while continuing to raise and stock trout. Through the support of hatchery members, government agencies, private organizations and foundations, the facility has expanded its programming to include outreach options like the Trout Van.

Working in conjunction with the Trout in the Classroom program, the hatchery brings these egg stripping demonstrations directly into schools, providing students with hands-on exposure to aquaculture and environmental science.

The presentation offered Oyster Bay High School students a fascinating glimpse into this important aspect of aquaculture and environmental conservation.