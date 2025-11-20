Oyster Bay High School honors veterans at annual Field of Honor ceremony

Flags adorned the lawn outside the high school in honor of Veterans Day.

Oyster Bay High School’s gymnasium transformed into a space of reverence and gratitude on Nov. 10 as the school community gathered for its annual Field of Honor ceremony in commemoration of Veterans Day. The event has become a cherished tradition at Oyster Bay High School.

Principal Melissa Argaman opened the ceremony with words of welcome, setting a respectful tone for the afternoon’s proceedings. Secondary Curriculum Associate Kimberly Corbo then spoke about the significance of Veterans Day, reminding students and staff of the importance of honoring those who have served.

The Oyster Bay High School band and orchestra, under the direction of Matthew Sisia, performed a stirring rendition of the national anthem, filling the gymnasium with a sense of patriotism and pride.

At the heart of the ceremony was the Interact Club, a Rotary International service club for young people dedicated to developing leadership skills while making a positive impact in their community. Club members, seated prominently at the front of the assembly, played a central role in the day’s proceedings.

Andrea Breun, advisor of the Interact Club, shared a personal connection to the day’s observance, speaking about the multiple family members in her own life who have served in the military. Her words underscored the personal nature of Veterans Day for many families in the community. She then introduced Interact Club Vice President AnaLuz Ferrar, who presented a ceremonial wreath in honor of all veterans.

The ceremony took on added meaning when students were invited to stand if they had family members in active service or who are veterans. The visual representation of military families throughout the gymnasium served as a powerful reminder that the impact of service extends across generations.

Guest of honor Marine Corps Officer Patrick Kelly, a 21-year veteran, brought a special connection to Oyster Bay High School – his grandmother graduated from the school in 1942, as the nation was deeply engaged in World War II. Kelly’s presence bridged decades of history, connecting the school’s past to its present commitment to honoring service members.

With 81,000 veterans calling Long Island home, the Field of Honor ceremony serves as an important reminder of the community’s deep military roots and the ongoing responsibility to recognize and support those who have served.

The annual event continues to provide Oyster Bay High School students with an opportunity to pause, reflect and express gratitude for the sacrifices made by veterans and their families.