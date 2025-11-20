Roslyn Adult Education brings Catskill humor to life

Roslyn Adult Education brought the Catskills to life on Nov. 6 with “Those Boisterous Boys from the Borscht Belt,” a lively, well-attended celebration of classic comedy.

Award-winning playwright and Hollywood historian Sal St. George entertained the audience with stories of comedians such as Freddie Roman, Jackie Mason and Alan King, who honed their craft in the Catskills, while connecting their humor to legendary performers including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

The evening celebrated classic American comedy and left attendees both informed and thoroughly entertained.