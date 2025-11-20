Roslyn elementary students launch 100-day kindness challenge on World Kindness Day

Gary Falkowitz speaks to students at the E-Pledge kickoff ceremony at Harbor Hill Elementary School.

On World Kindness Day, Nov. 14, Roslyn elementary students gathered for school-wide assemblies to kick off the E-Pledge initiative.

Now in its third year, the program invites students to participate in a journey of empathy and generosity that will continue through National Random Acts of Kindness Day, Feb. 17.

The initiative was created by Gary and Lynne Falkowitz to honor their son, Ethan. During the assemblies, the Falkowitzs spoke to students, sharing Ethan’s spirit and encouraging the children to embrace the transformative power of kindness.

Each Wednesday throughout the program, elementary Parent Faculty Associations will organize kindness-themed activities, dress-up days or small gestures to help students practice and share kindness.

Students also signed individual E-Pledges, promising to prioritize and promote kindness for 100 days.