Sewanhaka partners with Plaza Theatrical for middle school production of ‘The Lion King Jr.’

Sewanhaka Central High School District’s seventh and eighth graders prepare for their performance of ‘The Lion King Jr.’

Audiences were transported to the Pride Lands as Sewanhaka Central High School District’s middle school performers took the stage in Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”

Held Nov. 14-15 in Elmont Public Library’s 400-seat theater, the production was made possible through the district’s annual partnership with local theater organization Plaza Theatrical.

From the first audition to the final bow, more than 30 young actors experienced every part of putting on a show and learned what it takes to bring a story to the stage.

During rehearsals, they worked on blocking, figuring out where to stand, when to move and how to share the space with one another. Between run-throughs, they practiced their lines with increasing confidence, shifting from reading the script to fully owning their roles.

The cast also put work into the musical numbers, performing favorites like “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

“The district is most appreciative of the partnership with Plaza Theatrical and the Elmont Public Library Theatre,” Superintendent of Schools Regina Agrusa said. “This collaboration continues to result in outstanding opportunities for our district students. Our talented middle school thespians were singing, dancing and smiling the entire time.”

“Such joy and pride were seen and felt,” Agrusa added. “Congratulations to all our student performers on a spectacular night at the theatre.”