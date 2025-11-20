Largest Cruise-Thru Toys For Tots collection Drive coming to Town of Oyster Bay

The Town of Oyster Bay announced its massive ‘Cruise-Thru’ Toys for Tots Collection Drive will take place at John Burns Park in Massapequa on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In partnership with the United States Marine Corps and Optimum, the Town is collecting toys to help families and those less fortunate throughout the community during the upcoming holiday season.

In addition to the ‘Cruise-Thru’, collection boxes are located at Town facilities through Dec. 13.

“The Toys for Tots Drive has long been a huge success under the leadership of the U.S. Marine Corps, especially here in the Town of Oyster Bay, as just last year we collected more than 40,000 toys for Long Island children,” Town Supervisor Joe Saladino said. “I encourage all of our residents who are able to donate to this amazing cause, as the Toys for Tots Drive helps ensure that disadvantaged children within our community do not have to go the holiday season without something to bring them happiness.”

The ‘Cruise Thru Holiday Toy Drive’ will provide residents with an excellent way to contribute directly to the cause and help bring a smile to a child’s face this holiday season. Additionally, the event will feature a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a holiday drop box where children can drop off their letters to Santa. Letters dropped off with a legible name and return address will be answered by Santa before the holiday.

“Toys for Tots sends a message of hope to less fortunate children who otherwise wouldn’t be receiving presents this holiday season. I urge residents, who can, to donate new unwrapped toys to any of our drop-off locations,” said Town Council Member Tom Hand. “By making a donation, you can help ease the financial burden of our families in need this holiday season.”

Toys for Tots Collection Boxes are located at the following locations: