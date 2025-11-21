Quantcast
Farmingdale
Business

Farmingdale Dunkin’ renovates, pours free coffee, donates to Long Island Cares

The Dunkin in Farmingdale donated money to Long Island Cares and gave 100 people free coffee during its reopening ceremony.
Photo provided by Joe Mixie

Merritts Roads’ Dunkin’ in Farmingdale gave free coffee to 100 reward members to kick off its updated renovations.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, Nov. 20, highlighting the Dunkin’s transformation and reopening.

The modern design features openness, colors and materials used in the design, helping to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment, according to Dunkin’.

The store also features an innovative tap system that has eight different beverage options.

The first 100 Dunkin’ Rewards members 18 years or older in line at the Farmingdale location received 100 days of free coffee with certain exceptions.

The owners of the franchise also made a $3,000 donation to Long Island Cares, in conjunction with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, to commemorate the reopening.

The newly remodeled, 1,500-square-foot Dunkin’ has 13 employees and is open from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Dunkin began redesigning its locations across the country in 2018. The major coffee franchise has over 13,000 locations nationwide.

The reopening comes after Dunkin has renovated many of its stores since 2018. Photo provided by Joe Mixie

