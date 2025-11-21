Great Neck Public Schools Television airs new releases

Great Neck Public School’s district faculty recital is available to watch on on Great Neck Public Schools Television.

Great Neck Public Schools Television (GNPS/TV) mannounced its new programs airing: last month’s district faculty recital, a recent homecoming boys volleyball game and a new episode of “Focus on Education.”

GNPS/TV programs are available on demand, 24/7, on the district website, www.greatneck.k12.ny.us/tv. Programming can also be viewed in the incorporated villages of Great Neck on Optimum Channel 75 and Verizon Fios Channel 32. Airing times listed below apply to Optimum and Verizon viewers.

One program offered this year is the faculty recital, which took place on Oct. 23. Nearly 30 GNPS teachers and administrators took the stage. The annual celebration of music serves as a fundraiser for the Student Music Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships to North High and South High graduates who pursue music studies in college. The recital airs at 8 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

GNPS/TV is also airing the boys varsity volleyball game from North High’s homecoming on Sept. 20. The broadcast features an intra-district matchup as the Blazers host the Rebels. The game airs at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

An episode of “Focus on Education” will also be available. The longstanding series spotlights new happenings across the district. In this episode, Superintendent Kenneth Bossert converses with South High School Principal Thomas DePaola. The program airs at 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

GNPS/TV programming reflects the offerings of the Great Neck Public Schools and the achievements of its students and staff, a district representative said. All programs are student-produced. For more information, contact Robert Zahn, director of educational television and broadcast media, at rzahn@greatneck.k12.ny.us.