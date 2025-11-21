First public hearing on old Stella’s property in Floral Park planned Dec. 2

Following the closure of Stella’s Ristorante in Floral Park last year, talks of a major development have materialized into a proposal for two buildings estimated to hold 155 apartments.

The proposal outlines two apartment buildings planned for the stretch of Jericho Turnpike between South Tyson Avenue and Van Buren Avenue.

The first public hearing for the development, where the board will decide whether to grant developers permission to construct underground parking for the proposed development, is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 2, in village hall.

Regardless of whether the board grants developers a special permit for underground parking, there will be a series of additional hearings for the project over the next year. Permission for underground parking does not mean the development as a whole is permitted, trustees emphasized.

“The purpose of this required hearing is specifically to request approval for the underground parking,” Trustee Michael Longobardi said at the village’s Tues., Nov. 18, board meeting. “This hearing will not result in any approval for the project. This is just the first of several public meetings in the process.”

If approved, the development would require the demolition of the current storefronts between South Tyson Avenue and Van Siclen Avenue, affecting both the businesses still operating and the tenants living in the apartments above.

While aspects of the full project will be presented during the hearing, Longobardi said “zoning items such as building height and number of parking spots will be reviewed and decided separately by the Board of Zoning Appeals at a later date.”

The proposal includes two five-story buildings with 155 total apartment units, 244 parking spaces, and several commercial storefronts. It is referenced in the village’s NY Forward grant application, which would provide the village with state funds to revitalize the portion of the village that sits on the Nassau-Queens border.

Since news of the proposal began circulating, community members have taken to Facebook to express concerns about the development and its potential ramifications for the neighborhood.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald encouraged residents to attend the Dec. 2 public hearing and voice any questions or concerns on the proposal.

“We welcome all residents and interested parties to come out to the hearing,” Fitzgerald said.