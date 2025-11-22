Residents Forward showcases 55 years of civic and environmental impact at library exhibit

Residents Forward currently has an art exhibit on show at the Port Washington Library detailing its history.

If walls could talk, the top floor of the Port Washington Public Library would have plenty to say about more than five decades of local activism.

Residents Forward, a longtime civic organization, unveiled its exhibit “Caring for Port Washington Since 1968,” highlighting its work in environmental advocacy, community beautification, and youth engagement. The exhibit is on view through the end of November.

The exhibit tells the story of Residents Forward’s evolution from a small group of concerned citizens led by founder Myron Blumenthal into a leading nonpartisan organization dedicated to preserving Port Washington’s natural beauty and civic vitality.

Visitors can explore panels, photos, and stories showcasing initiatives ranging from tree planting and park maintenance to educational programs and climate action projects for local students.

“It’s been cool to see how Residents Forward’s tree has really bloomed in the community,” said board member Cynthia Litman, who designed much of the exhibit. “The exhibit doesn’t even cover everything, but it gives a nice snapshot of how ingrained and impactful Residents Forward has been for over 55 years.”

Residents Forward was founded in 1968 by Blumenthal, known locally as the “Lorax of Port Washington,” who rallied neighbors concerned about tree loss, landfill conditions and quality-of-life issues on the 5.6-square-mile peninsula.

The group has since grown into a year-round organization overseeing public gardens, maintaining green spaces, pushing for clean-water protections and running environmental programs in local schools.

“Residents Forward has been caring for every inch of our peninsula for over 55 years,” said Mindy Germain, the group’s vice president. “This exhibit honors the generations of volunteers, partners and supporters who have helped move Port forward.”

Over the decades, Residents Forward has grown its reach and impact. Programs highlighted in the exhibit include the Art Walk, the Port Mural Project, youth climate initiatives, oyster gardening projects, and clean water advocacy. The organization has also worked to create and maintain public gardens, improve parklands, and enhance public spaces throughout the community.

“The exhibit gives a snapshot of how Residents Forward has helped shape the town,” Class said. “It’s a way to honor the past while inspiring future engagement from residents who want to make a difference.”

Visitors to the exhibit can also explore the library’s archives for a deeper look into Port Washington’s history and the organization’s contributions. “The library has been an amazing partner, offering resources to help us tell our story,” Litman said.

The exhibit coincides with Residents Forward’s annual meeting on Thursday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m., also at the library. Community members are invited to attend and learn more about current programs and volunteer opportunities.

In addition, Residents Forward will host a community cleanup on Thanksgiving morning, convening at Alvin Petros Park at 9 a.m. to clear litter along the Turkey Trot route ahead of the holiday event.

“There’s a wide range of ways people can get involved,” Class said. “Whether it’s volunteering, donating, joining committees, or participating in programs with their children, Residents Forward has opportunities for every resident to contribute.”

Litman noted that while the exhibit cannot capture every initiative, it provides a compelling glimpse into the organization’s legacy. “There’s history within histories,” she said. “From early tree planting efforts to the recent development of public gardens and mural projects, Residents Forward has consistently worked to enhance the beauty and sustainability of Port Washington.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular library hours at 1 Library Drive in Port Washington. For more information about Residents Forward, visit www.residentsforward.org or email info@residentsforward.org.