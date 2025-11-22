Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Twin fraud scheme, kidney donor search and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.
Parents resume call for Mineola superintendent to resign after failed video ed program
Mineola parents continued to call for Superintendent Michael Nagler’s resignation and for additional investigations into how he and the board permitted a video education program, called Build Your Own Grade, developed by Nagler and his 19-year-old son, James, be used in the district’s eighth-grade classrooms this year.
$40M medical malpractice verdict delivered against LI Catholic Health hospitals
A Farmingdale man was awarded a $40 million verdict earlier this month by a Nassau County Supreme Court jury that charged two Long Island hospitals with medical malpractice for failing to respond properly to a stroke he had in 2018.
Great Neck twin brothers convicted in $10M investment fraud scheme
Twin brothers from Great Neck were convicted of running a years-long fraud scheme in which they stole more than $10 million from clients, including elderly and mentally disabled victims.
Port Washington family seeks life-saving kidney donor
A Port Washington family is urgently seeking a living kidney donor for a longtime resident, local business owner and grandfather whose health has sharply declined after years of living with end-stage renal disease.
Hempstead man charged with murder after five years on the run
A Hempstead man on the run for the past five years was arrested and arraigned for an October 2020 murder in a car parked outside of a Terrace Avenue apartment building in Hempstead, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.