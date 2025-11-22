Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Twin fraud scheme, kidney donor search and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a daughter's search for a kidney donor to save her father's life.
Ariana Spagna

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Parents resume call for Mineola superintendent to resign after failed video ed program

IMG_7673

Mineola parents continued to call for Superintendent Michael Nagler’s resignation and for additional investigations into how he and the board permitted a video education program, called Build Your Own Grade, developed by Nagler and his 19-year-old son, James, be used in the district’s eighth-grade classrooms this year.

$40M medical malpractice verdict delivered against LI Catholic Health hospitals

admin-ajax.php-24

A Farmingdale man was awarded a $40 million verdict earlier this month by a Nassau County Supreme Court jury that charged two Long Island hospitals with medical malpractice for failing to respond properly to a stroke he had in 2018.

Great Neck twin brothers convicted in $10M investment fraud scheme

Two Great Neck twins were convicted of running a years-long fraud scheme that stole more than $10 million from clients.

Twin brothers from Great Neck were convicted of running a years-long fraud scheme in which they stole more than $10 million from clients, including elderly and mentally disabled victims.

Port Washington family seeks life-saving kidney donor

Port Washington family Ariana Spagna and Joe Spagna.

A Port Washington family is urgently seeking a living kidney donor for a longtime resident, local business owner and grandfather whose health has sharply declined after years of living with end-stage renal disease.

Hempstead man charged with murder after five years on the run

IMG 2391

A Hempstead man on the run for the past five years was arrested and arraigned for an October 2020 murder in a car parked outside of a Terrace Avenue apartment building in Hempstead, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

