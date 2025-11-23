Keeping local business strong on Long Island

Long Island has always felt like a place built on small stories anchored by big traditions. It’s the deli you’ve been going to since high school, the bagel shop that knows your order before you say it, and the pharmacy that fills your prescription in a pinch — even though they’re closing in five minutes.



These spots are part of our routine and our comforts, and without them, this place would feel a little less like home. However, given the ever-encroaching expansion of big box retailers, migration to online shopping, and ongoing post-Covid economic challenges, many of these treasured establishments are no longer surviving.

Fortunately, we have it in our collective power to ensure our small businesses remain healthy if we can make some simple, ordinary choices that add up over time.

One of the easiest ways to help is to make a quick mental pause before ordering something online and ask yourself if there is a local version of that shop nearby. Many times, there is, and you can probably log in some extra steps for the day. Whether it’s a hardware store in Farmingdale that stocks the odd-sized screw you need, or a sporting goods shop in East Meadow that still gets the same brands as the big chains, buying local keeps it here within the economies of Long Island.

Also, eating is another place where just by being purposeful, you can make a difference. Ordering takeout from a local restaurant even once a week does more than most people realize. These restaurants survive because residents walk through the door, not because tourists discover them. Think about the places that have been part of your life for years. They stay open because we support them, and every order counts, even if it’s just a bagel and an iced tea.

This is not an obvious one and may seem tedious but leaving reviews actually makes a huge difference. If you had a good experience, whether it’s Google, Yelp or a Facebook Group, give them a shout. It doesn’t need to be poetry, just something as simple as “Great service, clean space, and they helped me find exactly what I needed.” That tiny review helps them show up higher when someone searches “best brunch in Massapequa” or “reliable dry cleaner near Smithtown.” It may feel small, but together, it’s these little boosts that can enhance the stream of new customers for a small business.

In spite of all the negative trappings of social media, this platform, if used for good, can give you a similar kind of influence that can benefit your local establishments. At the very least, it can be just following the shops and restaurants you like and lending your platform to share a post when they launch something new or run a special. You may not think it matters, but one share can reach hundreds of local people who would never have known about that business otherwise.

Making an effort to go to community events is another way to show support without really trying. Street fairs, holiday craft markets, farmers’ markets, and summer festivals are packed with small business booths. When you show up to these events, buy something, even if it’s a coffee, this keeps those events alive. Vendors return when they see that Long Islanders show up. Your attendance becomes part of a bigger cycle of support that helps the entire community, and when you go, you’re always glad you did.

For all the random gift-giving occasions over the course of the year, choosing something from a local shop adds a layer of meaning. Instead of ordering a generic item online, you can get something from a specialty store in Oyster Bay or a handmade item from a crafter at a market in Patchogue. Something else that you can do is give your friends or family a gift card to a local establishment. This not only supports these small businesses financially, it also opens them up to a new base of returning customers.

Another thing you can do, and many people underestimate this, is simply talk about the businesses you like. Word of mouth has always been a powerful tool in any community. If you had a great experience with a contractor, a mechanic, or a cleaning service, mention it to your friends and family and pass their name along. People always trust recommendations from people they know over a slick random ad on the internet. And so many of the physical therapists, hairstylists, tutors, photographers, and landscapers throughout our towns rely on this steady flow of referrals to stay afloat. Most importantly, choosing to shop local keeps these skilled workers in our communities where we need them as much as they need us.

If you do commit to these efforts, it’s important to approach this experience with adjusted expectations. Unlike big retail, most small businesses don’t have large staffing backups or expansive resources. Sometimes you might wait a little longer for food or a product might be out of stock until the following week. Offering kindness in those moments goes further than you think and creates a more supportive culture for these merchants.

Although these may feel like tiny actions, supporting local merchants matters for another even greater reason. Both locally and nationally, small businesses create more than 60% of all new jobs, so that by helping your favorite storefront, you’re also strengthening Long Island’s economy for generations to come.

Joe Cianciotto is an experienced creative leader and a proud Long Island resident.