Crime Blotter 11.27

Three arrested at traffic stop with loaded gun

Three people were found with a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Uniondale on Friday, Nov. 21, according to Nassau County Police.

According to police, officers conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop of a 2014 Toyota near Jerusalem Avenue and Hawthorne Avenue. Subsequent to the investigation, a stolen loaded 9mm handgun, two knives and a large quantity of cannabis were recovered, police said.

A 17-year-old male juvenile and Karim Attia of Franklin Square and Michael Rodaligo of Valley Stream were all arrested without incident, police said.

The three were charged with 6 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of cannabis.

Rodaligo was also charged with criminal contempt.

Man violently arrested after armed robbery

A Baldwin man was arrested for alleged robbery on Thursday, Nov. 20, according to Nassau County Police.

Austin Dupuy was charged with robbery, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, grand larceny and resisting arrest.

According to police, officers responded to a robbery at the Sunoco Gas Station located at 1738 Grand Ave., and upon arrival, it was determined that Dupuy

entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded money.

Dupuy left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

He was found nearby and was placed into custody after a violent arrest, and three knives were recovered, police said.

Further investigation revealed Dupuy was responsible for an attempted robbery that occurred on Nov. 7 at the Qwik Pic Convenience store located at 2169 Grand Ave. in Baldwin, as well as a grand larceny that occurred on Nov. 10 in Rockville Centre, police said.

Man hit and killed by multiple cars

A pedestrian was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Jericho on Wednesday, Nov. 19, according to Nassau County Police.

According to police, a 43-year-old man, later identified as Robert Dwyer, 43, of Hicksville, was walking eastbound on the north service road of the Long Island Expressway in the vicinity of Open Street when he was hit by a 2023 Mazda being driven by a 79-year-old man.

He was then hit by a 2021 Alfa Romeo being driven by a 48-year-old man and a 2014 Mazda being driven by a 40-year-old woman. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

All drivers remained at the scene an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Home severly damaged by fire

A fire left a home with severe damage in Massapequa on Tuesday, Nov. 18, Nassau County Police said.

According to police, officers responded to a Hawthorne Street residence for a house fire.

The Massapequa Fire Department and neighboring fire departments responded to extinguish the flames, police said.

The home suffered severe damage, but no injuries were reported as all residents had safely evacuated the home prior to police arrival, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Blaze requires 200 firefighters

In the early morning on Friday, Nov. 21, a house fire was reported at 233 Cold Spring Road in Laurel Hollow, according to James Hickman, the assistant chief fire marshal at the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Upon arrival, the Syosset Fire Department encountered a large home with a fire that had started on the outside of the house and extended up and into the roof line of the house, where it quickly spread. The fire progressed to a second alarm and led to several collapses of the structure, Hickman said.

The fire department was assisted by roughly 20 other fire departments from both Nassau and Suffolk Counties, with roughly 200 firefighters operating at the scene, Hickman said.

The main body of fire was brought under control in about one hour, Hickman said.

No injuries were reported due to the fire, Hickman said.

Man tased, turned over to ICE

Officers were forced to use a taser after a violent arrest in Westbury, according to Nassau County Police.

Hector Hernandez Garcia was charged with menacing, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and unlawfully operating a scooter on a non-highway. Police said he was released on an appearance ticket and taken into custody by U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement agents.

According to police, officers observed a man driving an electric scooter on the sidewalk in front of 215 Post Ave. on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Officers asked Garcia for identification, to which he declined and became combative, police said.

Garcia refused to comply with the officers’ verbal commands and a struggle ensued. When being placed into custody, he became violent and swung a closed fist at officers, police said. After being warned, an officer used a taser to subdue Garcia, police said.

Man killed crossing street

A man was killed crossing the street on Saturday, Nov. 22, in Hicksville, according to Nassau County Police.

According to police, a male pedestrian, later identified as 45-year-old Orlando Yanes, was hit by a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 traveling southbound on Jerusalem Avenue, while he was attempting to cross the street near Gem Court.

Yanes suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead by a medic at the scene, police said.

The unidentified female driver of the car remained at the scene and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Three shot by unknown assailant

Three people were shot and was killed on Saturday, Nov. 22, in Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.

According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter notification in the vicinity of Willow Avenue and Kennedy Avenue, and upon arrival, they found three victims who sustained gunshot wounds.

One female victim, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Northwell paramedic and two male victims, both 20 years old, were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Fire leaves one burned, home unusable

A fire in Great Neck left one person with burns and a home unhabitable, according to the Nassau County Fire Marshall’s office.

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department received a call for a house on fire at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23, at 86 Tobin Ave. in Great Neck, according to the Nassau County Fire Marshall’s office.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 2 1/2 story Cape Cod-style house with fire on the first and second floors, the Nassau County Fire Marshall’s office said.

The Manhassett-Lakeville Fire Department was assisted by other local departments with approximately 80 firefighters reporting to the scene, bringing the flames under control within 90 minutes, the Nassau County Fire Marshall’s office said.

The home sustained heavy fire damage and was deemed not habitable, the Nassau County Fire Marshall’s office said.

One male occupant had superficial burns and was evaluated on site, the Nassau County Fire Marshall’s office said.