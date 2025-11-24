Friends of Karen Defying Gravity Gala raises nearly $1M to support critically ill children and their families

Friends of Karen, a New York–based nonprofit providing emotional, financial and advocacy support to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, announced the extraordinary success of its Defying Gravity Gala, held on Thursday, Oct. 30, at Tribeca Rooftop.

The event exceeded expectations, raising just shy of $1 million, which ensures that vital programs can continue serving more than 500 families each year at no cost.

Hosted by John Berman of CNN, the gala brought together supporters, business leaders, community advocates and families touched by the organization’s work.

The evening honored the following award recipients:

Jordan Edwards, partner at Chart Organization and CEO of Mixology Clothing Company – Business Leadership Award

Michelle and Michael Roberts – Humanitarian Award

Charles Plaveczky, Partner, KPMG LLP – Sheila Petersen Award for Volunteer Service

Judith Factor, executive director, Friends of Karen – Legacy Award

Event co-chairs included Lisa and Glenn Edwards, Dr. Danielle Edwards, Louis Karol (partner, Moritt Hock & Hamroff), and Steve Tenedios, co-founder of Fresh & Co. and Kyma Restaurant Group.

Friends of Karen’s mission is to keep families stable, functioning and able to cope during the most challenging periods of their lives. The funds raised will directly support the organization’s comprehensive programs, including:

Adopt-A-Family Holiday Program: Fulfillment of 800+ holiday wish lists for ill children and their siblings.

Thanksgiving Appeal: Grocery cards and meal support for families caring for critically ill children, with significant contributions from KPMG employees and corporate partners.

Sibling Support Program: Art therapy, bibliotherapy, and child life services that address the emotional needs of siblings often overlooked during a medical crisis.

Seasonal Family Support: Resources and guidance that help families maintain joy, connection, and normalcy through holidays and milestone moments.

Reflecting on the honor, Jordan Edwards said, “Friends of Karen represents everything good about community. They lift families when life brings them to their knees. I am humbled to support their work and to help them reach even more children and parents who need strength, dignity, and hope.”

Founded in 1978, Friends of Karen serves families across the New York tri-state area and is recognized for its holistic, hands-on approach to family care.

Friends of Karen provides emotional, financial and advocacy support to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, helping them stay stable, functioning and able to cope. Serving more than 500 families each year at no cost, the organization supports every member of the household, including siblings who often carry the hidden emotional burden of a child’s illness.