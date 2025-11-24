Going Places: Wander the World with Wonder and Joy at Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights

The Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights celebration, which runs on select evenings from November 21, 2025, to January 4, 2026, features millions of lights and 400 lanterns representing with extraordinary realism and artistry 100 fauna and flora species that inhabit the Zoo as well as the global conservation projects the Wildlife Conservation Society supports © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

Wander the world with wonder and joy at the Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights, one of New York City’s premier seasonal events.

The Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights celebration, which runs on select evenings from November 21, 2025, to January 4, 2026, features millions of lights and 400 lanterns representing with extraordinary realism and artistry 100 fauna and flora species that inhabit the Zoo as well as the global conservation projects the Wildlife Conservation Society supports.

Each year the event is enhanced and this year’s includes new interactive and sensory experiences: the Freeze Zone features massive snow tube slides, an illuminated ice throne photo opportunity, talking snowmen, and a snowball wall where you get to toss virtual snowballs. Enchanted Sea returns with more interactive elements and new captivating puppetry, immersing visitors in a magical underwater world brought to life through play and performance.

Walk along six different Lantern Safari trails to see 400 lanterns representing with extraordinary realism and artistry100 fauna and flora species © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The signature experience is the Lantern Safari – a truly enchanting journey on immersive trails through six geographic-themed regions – Africa, Latin America, Asia, North America, Ocean and the magical Forest of Color – where you encounter some 400 lanterns representing 100 animal and plant species that inhabit the Zoo as well as the real wildlife and wild places that the Wildlife Conservation Society, which manages the Zoo, works to protect.

The Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights makes for a great date night! © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

You are amazed at the incredible artistry of these lantern animals, creatures, flowers, insects, in uncannily realistic (if whimsical) poses and configurations (some even have moving elements).

Explore the marine life of the Oceans ons one of six Lantern Safari trails © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

As you walk the trails, you hear the sounds of animals, insects and birds, while there is festive music as you walk along the zoo paths.

Wander with Wonder: one of the educators is ready to answer questions with hands-on materials © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

There are even “Wander with Wonder” educators available to answer questions, labels so you know what you are looking at, and field notes, frequently with tactile displays, when your curiosity is piqued.

Take a ride on the Bronx Zoo’s Bug Carousel, the first and ONLY carousel featuring an all-insect lineup. Choose from 64 different types of insects that you can mount — including fireflies, beetles, grasshoppers, and ladybugs. There are also two stationary chariots: a monarch butterfly (wheelchair accessible) and a dung beetle. © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.c

There are also many opportunities for entertainment and engagement – a towering holiday tree with music and light performances (look for the animals that appear on the tree!), nightly ice-carving demonstrations, Wildlife Theater puppet adventures, s’mores roasting over fire pits, holiday treats and drinks, an amazing Bug Carousel (64 different insects to ride!), and a Holiday Train. (The Holiday Train ride is an extra $3).

Puppeteers with illuminated animals bring special delight to the Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

None of the zoo’s live animals are out and about (they are sleeping), then again, you might count the illuminated stilt performers and puppeteers who bring added delight among the “live animals” who inhabit the zoo.

Illuminated stilt walkers entertain and are happy to pose for photos © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The Bronx Zoo’s Victorian structures provide a perfect backdrop for Holiday Lights © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Holiday Lights occupies 12 of the Bronx Zoo’s 265 acres of hardwood forest – an oasis of wilderness amid the Bronx’s urban landscape – and is home to 10,000 animals. I love wandering and seeing the Victorian vestiges of the zoo’s glorious history, dating back to Nov. 8, 1899.

“We’re proud to be a holiday destination for so many families and to offer an even bigger Holiday Lights program this year,” said Jim Breheny, Director of the Bronx Zoo and EVP of WCS Zoos & Aquarium, switching on the lights on opening night. “Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights has become a New York tradition, where people come out to experience and enjoy the zoo in a different way at night. The annual tradition is a meaningful way for us to engage community members with WCS’s mission while celebrating the season together.”

He thanked Con Ed’s partnership and support. “We wouldn’t be able to do this without ConEd as a partner,” he said.

The Holiday Train is a favorite added attraction at Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

You can visit in one hour, but to really enjoy, expect to spend two or three (especially if you visit when crowded, when some of the activities might involve queuing up like for the carousel. (Note: there are no special tickets or cost for the special activities except for the festive Holiday Train ride, an extra $3.)

Event dates: Nov. 21-23, Nov. 28-30, Dec. 4-7, Dec. 11-14, Dec. 18-23, Dec. 26-31, Jan. 2-4

The event is rain or shine and tickets are date-specific, but you can pay extra for an “any night” ticket. Take advantage of a 20% discount through November 21. (Members get 40% off the ticket and discount on any night tickets).

Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights offers many ways to interact and engage © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Tickets: General public tickets start at $26.95, with flexible Any Night ticket options available. General admission is $41.95 for adults, $36.95 for seniors, and $26.95 for children ages 3–12. Tickets are available on line, BronxZoo.com/Holiday-Lights,

Ticket sales for Holiday Lights start at 3 pm. Lights go on and lantern trails open at 4:30 pm. If you arrive at the zoo before 4:30 pm, you have some time to visit animal exhibits before they close for the day, promptly at 4 pm. You can then stay to see the park transform and light up during the sunset transition (but you need the separate Holiday Lights ticket to stay). The Bug Carousel, Dancing Crane Cafe and Bronx Zoo store are all open to enjoy from daytime through night.

Holiday Lights and other special seasonal events like Boo at the Zoo, Harvest Glow, Brew at the Zoo, not only help educate visitors in such a fun, engaging and accessible way about the animals in WCS care at the zoo, but inform about the importance of conservation of biodiversity to our own preservation and help fund WCS’ important conservation efforts well beyond New York City’s borders.

WCS Members enjoy exclusive benefits, including 40% off special event tickets throughout the season and three free preview nights. Conservation-level Members receive free admission to Holiday Lights (a 20% discount on memberships going on now has been extended past November 30).

Membership packages also include year-round admission to all five WCS parks – Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, Bronx Zoo, and New York Aquarium) while supporting wildlife conservation efforts worldwide. View membership options.

The Bronx Zoo, located on 265 acres of hardwood forest in Bronx, NY, opened on Nov. 8, 1899. It is world-renowned for its leadership in the areas of animal welfare, husbandry, veterinary care, education, science and conservation. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is the flagship park of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) which manages the world’s largest network of urban wildlife parks including the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium. Curators and animal care staff work to save, propagate, and sustain populations of threatened and endangered species. WCS has educated and inspired more than 400 million visitors at its zoos and aquarium and host some 4 million guests, including 500,000 students, at the parks each year. The Bronx Zoo is the largest youth employer in the borough of the Bronx, providing opportunity and helping to transform lives in one of the most under-served communities in the nation. The Bronx Zoo is the subject of THE ZOO, a docu-series aired world-wide on Animal Planet.

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blv.d, Bronx, NY 10460, 718-220-5100, https://bronxzoo.com

