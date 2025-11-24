Great Neck Plaza launches rotating public art exhibitions

Artists Gloria Glick and Jackie Becker posed in front of their paintings, which are on display at Great Neck Plaza’s Village Hall.

The walls of Great Neck Plaza’s Village Hall were adorned with landscapes and tablescapes – complete with frames and artwork labels – as more than 30 attendees browsed on Thursday, Nov. 13. The venue, which hosts Board of Trustees meetings and village court, will now be transformed into a new art exhibit every six weeks.“Landscape, Tablescape” marks the inaugural show of the village’s rotating public art exhibition series, Artworks in the Plaza, and residents, artists and village officials gathered to celebrate the first night of the program. Town of North Hempstead Council Member Christine Liu, who represents District 4, was also in attendance.

The village tradition of hosting art shows at Village Hall — started under former Mayor Jean A. Celender — had been paused for years before being revived this fall.

The show paired two distinct styles: artist Gloria Glick’s serene, realistic landscapes and artist Jackie Becker’s bold, vibrant tablescapes.

“They complement each other,” Glick said of her art being displayed alongside Becker’s. “It’s nice to not be the same, but to be different and to be able to notice that.”

Village of Great Neck Plaza Art Coordinator Joyce Miller curated the show and said she will be curating upcoming Artworks in the Plaza exhibits. She said each show will remain on display for about a month, with upcoming themes including portraiture, abstract art, mixed media and photography.

Great Neck Plaza Mayor Ted Rosen said he believes the village hall should be “the people’s room.”

“I think the village should be many things to many people,” he said. “And we should try to come up with programs for different segments of our population — like there are people that love art, people love poetry, people love music. So, we try to be all things as best we can.”

Miller said her goal is to feature artists from Great Neck whenever possible because the events “promote the town.” She said she hopes they attract artists who visit the exhibit to recognize the village’s support of the arts and consider moving there.

While Becker lives in Port Washington and Glick lives in North Shore Towers, she said both artists stood out for the quality and quantity of their submissions.

“They didn’t fit the village bill, but they fit the local bill,” Miller said. “And also, both of them had loads of artwork — and good artwork.”

Glick has participated in solo and group shows for over 30 years and has won awards in oil, acrylic and pastel painting, according to her artist biography provided by the village. Though mostly her landscapes were displayed at the Plaza in coordination with the theme, she also paints portraits and still-life pieces.

“I really just paint everything that I like in life,” she said.

Glick has been teaching adult education classes in Farmingdale, Rockville Centre and North Bellmore for over 30 years.

“I love being around people who paint,” she said.

Becker studied at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem and attended Pratt Institute, according to her artist biography. She worked as a space planner in the 1990s. Becker continued her art studies with Mina Rabbani, an artist and art instructor.

“Art has to be more than just a skill. It has to be something personal that no one else can create,” Becker said. “So Mina can bring that out in people who have that in mind.”

Becker has exhibited with the Manhasset Art Association and at the Art Guild, according to her biography provided by the village. She said she is inspired by German Expressionists and described herself as a “colorist” and an “impressionist expressionist.”

“I always paint from something real,” she said. “I can’t paint from a photograph, and I’m not an abstract artist, but I am more impressionist expressionist.”

Miller said she was very pleased with the turnout on the first night.

“I’m so happy that all of you could come and fill up this room,” she said to guests. “I’ve been having nightmares about six people showing up, and that’s it.”

The exhibit will be open to the public until Dec. 15. The village requests attendees call the village office to check viewing availability before visiting.

“Take a stroll around the room, look at the paintings,” Miller said to visitors. “Enjoy yourself. Enjoy the art.”