Jericho school board addresses superintendent pay amid night of student showcases

Students, faculty and board members gathered at Jeffrey Ratner Robert Seaman Elementary School Thursday, Nov. 20, to discuss curriculum and student activities in addition to the recent controversy surrounding superintendent pay at a school Board of Education meeting.

The board moved to address concerns on retired Superintendent Hank Grishman’s salary at the Jericho Union Free School meeting after the district was listed as one of the highest paying schools in the area by Newsday. The pay was reported at $662,000 and the board maintained that the number does not reflect yearly pay.

“The base salary was approximately $289,000 … That was not the number he made simply for 12 months of work. That was money that was accumulated over 30 years,” said BOE President Samuel Pearlman.

Pearlman added that the additional figures came from unused sick and vacation days as well as insurance policies included in the position’s contract. The contract for superintendents has not been updated by the district since 2011.

Young scholars from the district’s elementary, middle and high school prepared speeches to present to the board. Fourth and fifth grade students spoke on various parts of their school day for “Curriculum Night.” Alongside their teacher, the young scholars updated the board on how district-wide programming has impacted their learning.

“In fifth grade, we completed a project focused on environmental issues. We focused on three raging issues, acid rain, deforestation, and water scarcity. This required us to integrate science, research, art, mathematics, reading, and writing. When my group and I completed our project, I felt accomplished,” said Matthew, a fifth grade student about the school’s implementation of interdisciplinary studies.

Representing middle and high school efforts, members of the student council shared important milestones from the school year. Middle school pupils highlighted the beginning of winter sports season, orchestra concerts and quarterly grades. Teenagers from the high school celebrated the drama production of “Alice in Wonderland,” high achieving athletes and scholars, a fashion show planned for Dec. 6 and a family fun night on Feb. 5.

“This tradition gives students and families a night to relax and spend time together without assignments. It’s been a busy and successful month across the district per usual,” said Student Council member Emma Zu. The parent-teacher association rounded out the conversation with mention of fundraisers, district website developments and school events for the Jericho community.

After presentations from students, Jericho’s superintendent, Robert Kravitz reiterated the meaning of curriculum for faculty and teachers. Four months into his tenure, Kravitz has made many changes in the school district. Among them is increasing the frequency of school board meetings to bi-monthly and stopping board meetings from being more than six weeks apart. The next meeting is Dec. 11.

The board voted to move the April 16 2026 meeting to April 13.