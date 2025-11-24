Roslyn school board welcomes new staff, honors student achievements

Roslyn School District Superintendent Allison Brown, board president Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy and vice president Michael Levine during the November board of education meeting.

The Roslyn Board of Education approved a series of personnel appointments, highlighted student accomplishments and offered gratitude to staff and community members during a meeting that included both routine business and heartfelt remarks ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Roslyn School District welcomed two new hires during the Thursday, Nov. 20, meeting. The board formally welcomed Christopher Foley appointed as Roslyn High School’s new dean.

Foley thanked district leaders for the opportunity, saying he was eager to “join the fabric of the district and community.”

The board also introduced Xavier Caranza, a newly appointed social studies teacher at Roslyn.

Caranza expressed appreciation for “the opportunity to teach your amazing students.”

Additionally, the board celebrated the advancement of longtime district employee Douglas Fabio, who was elevated to a new position.

Fabio’s father, John Fabio, a former North Hempstead Council Member and educator, attended the meeting and received public acknowledgment for his longstanding community leadership.

Board President Meryl Ben-Levy praised the appointees and extended thanks to administrators for their work in building strong instructional teams.

Superintendent Allison Brown highlighted several student achievements, including the success of swimmer Karina Lei, who earned first-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle relay and advanced to the state competition alongside teammates from the combined team with Port Washington.

Brown also applauded the Roslyn boys varsity volleyball team, which captured the Nassau County Division II Championship. The team will move on and compete at the state tournament.

Brown recognized high school seniors Tiffany Lin and Srin Joe, who presented original research at the Mid-Atlantic Bioinformatics Conference at the University of Pennsylvania, an event featuring college and postdoctoral researchers. Brown credited the work of Dr. Allison Wesley and the district’s research program for supporting rigorous scientific inquiry.

Ben-Levy also commended the district’s Veterans Day observances, calling the events “heartwarming” and emphasizing the importance of teaching students that “freedom is not free.”

In her closing comments, Ben-Levy expressed gratitude to fellow trustees, administrators, teachers and community members as the holiday season approaches, saying she was “thankful to live here” and “privileged to serve.”