SCW Cultural Arts at Emanuel presents the music of famous and forgotten Jewish composers with tenor Blake Friedman

Stephen C. Widom Cultural Arts at Emanuel will present, live in concert, The Music of Famous & Forgotten Jewish Composers with Blake Friedman, tenor, and Amir Farid, pianist, on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2:00 p.m.

This musical exploration into the Classical and Golden Era Musical Theater repertoire features vocal works by Karl Goldmark, Simon Bucharoff, Andre Previn, George Gershwin, Nicholas Brodszky and others. Tenor Blake Friedman will be joined by distinguished pianist Amir Farid, in an offering of newly discovered classical vocal gems and familiar favorites of Golden Era Broadway.

Blake Friedman has been cited by the New York Times for the “plummy fullness and dusky hue” of his voice and by the New York Classical Review for his voice’s “buttery top.”

His “talent for a wide range of musical needs” (Chicago Reader) is clearly in evidence on concert, operatic and musical theater stages across the United States. Notable operatic roles include Marc in the World Premiere of Freedom Ride by Dan Shore with Chicago Opera Theater, Irving Tashman in the New York City Premiere of Morning Star by Ricky Ian Gordon, Iago in Rossini’s Otello with Loft Opera, and Almaviva in both Il Barbiere di Siviglia by Rossini and Ghosts of Versailles by John Corigliano with Chautauqua Opera where his “romantic and funny” portrayal “proved a highlight.”

A frequent concert soloist, Blake has sung a wide range of music from baroque masterpieces to newly discovered works. At home with operatic repertoire, Broadway favorites, and Jewish liturgical music , Blake’s stirring voice could be heard at Temple Emanuel where he was cantor on the Holy Days.

This program is funded by Elaine and George Malin.

Tickets are $25. To purchase tickets online, go to:

https://www.scwculturalarts.org/sunday-series

Or, call 516.482.5701 for further information and to purchase tickets over the phone.

Temple Emanuel of Great Neck is located at 150 Hicks Lane at Great Neck.