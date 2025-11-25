Rabbi Raphael Shore to discuss book, antisemitism at Temple Beth Sholom

Rabbi Raphael Shore, author, filmmaker and human rights activist, will speak about his new book at Temple Beth Sholom.

Temple Beth Sholom of Roslyn Heights will host acclaimed author, filmmaker, and human rights activist Rabbi Raphael Shore for an evening conversation centered on his new book, “Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Jew?” on Monday, Dec. 8, at 7:45 p.m.

In the book, Shore confronts antisemitism head-on — tracing its roots from Nazi ideology to radical Islamist movements — while urging Jews to reject a narrative of victimhood. He encourages the Jewish community to respond to hostility by remaining a “light unto the nations” that is resilient and steadfast in its sense of purpose.

Shore is also an accomplished filmmaker and the founder of OpenDor Media and the Clarion Project.

He has produced 18 documentaries — including “Obsession, Beneath the Helmet and Crossing the Line” — with more than 150 million views worldwide. He directed the film “Tragic Awakening,” which screened at Temple Beth Sholom on the eve of Shavuot last spring.

In the wake of Oct. 7 — the deadliest day for Jews since Kristallnacht — Shore’s message carries renewed urgency, sparking conversations about Jewish identity, resilience and the community’s role in a fractured world.

The evening is free, but attendees are asked to register in advance at www.tbsroslyn.org under the Upcoming Events tab, where Shore’s new book can also be pre-ordered. Temple Beth Sholom is at 401 Roslyn Road, Roslyn Heights. The office can be reached at 516-621-2288.