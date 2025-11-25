Temple Beth Sholom to host World War II rescue talk

Temple Beth Sholom will host a conversation Dec. 6 during Shabbat morning services with distinguished, award-winning historian Déborah Dwork, whose book, “Saints and Liars,” recounts the extraordinary stories of American relief and rescue workers during World War II.

Long before the U.S. officially entered the war, aid workers were already on the front lines of rescue efforts across Europe. Two such Americans were Martha and Waitstill Sharp, originally sent to Prague as part of a relief mission. When Germany invaded in 1939, they made a choice that would save countless lives: they pivoted to help Jews and others who were dissidents escape.

They were not the only ones. In her book, Dwork also follows the stories of rescue workers operating in major cities as the refugee crisis exploded across Europe.

Hunted by Nazi agents, these individuals moved in secrecy, spiriting people across borders and into safety. This is not just a story of history — it is a story of courage, resilience and the remarkable impact of ordinary people who became heroes.

Dwork will share firsthand the emotional and inspiring stories behind her research. Her presentation will be followed by a special kiddush luncheon and an opportunity to discuss the book and ask questions in the chapel.

The program and luncheon are free and open to the community. Attendees can register in advance at www.tbsroslyn.org. Signed copies of the book are available for pre-order at $25 on the temple website. Bookplate-signed copies will also be available for purchase and pickup before Saturday and after Shabbat ends.

Temple Beth Sholom is at 401 Roslyn Road, Roslyn Heights. The office can be reached at 516-621-2288.