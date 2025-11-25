State Assembly Member Charles Lavine hosting two drives

State Assembly Member Charles Lavine is hosting two drives during the holiday season.

State Assembly Member Charles Lavine is hosting two different drives this holiday season, one for toys and one for food.

Lavine’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive is collecting donations of sealed jars of peanut butter or similar spreads, as well as jellies or jams to benefit local children and families.

All collected jars will be donated to local food pantries and can be dropped off at 1 School St., Suite 303B in Glen Cove.

Lavine’s Holiday Toy Drive asks people to donate unwrapped toys, books or games suitable for children ages 12 and under. The drive is in connection with the Westbury Neighborhood Association as well as other children’s programs throughout Lavine’s district.

All donations must be received by Dec. 19.