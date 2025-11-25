Roslyn’s Royal Crown Players race through Greek myths in 99-minute production

The cast and crew of “The Iliad, The Odyssey, and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less.”

Roslyn High School’s Royal Crown Players delivered a hilarious and high-speed tour of antiquity last weekend with their production of “The Iliad, The Odyssey, and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less.”

Audiences were transported to ancient Greece for two nights of fast-paced, witty and wildly entertaining theater. The production, held Nov. 21 and 22 in the Roslyn High School auditorium, moved briskly through legendary myths, famous monsters and heroic adventures — all while keeping the runtime under 99 minutes.