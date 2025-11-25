Roslyn High School inducts new members into Tri-M and Thespian Societies

The Tri-M and International Thespian Society induction ceremony at Roslyn High School.

Twenty-one students were inducted into Roslyn High School’s chapter of the Tri-M Music Honor Society and six students joined the International Thespian Honor Society during a ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

The Tri-M inductees are Aaron Lee, Adrian Jin, Anannya Anand, Ava Klein, Chloe Lee, Courtney Liu, Daniella Kuturoff, Isabella Qiu, Joshua Oh, Kaylin Cho, Leah Blumberg, Libby Relkin, Liam Levine, Madeleine Klein, Medolyn Chen, Olivia Desai, Ryan Chen, Shilei Lin, Sienna D’Souza, Tess Cheng and Tyler Leung. Roslyn High School Orchestra Director Douglas Aliano serves as the Tri-M adviser.

Students inducted into the International Thespian Society are Brian Kahn, Ava Klein, Ava Marchlewski, Adriana Pincic, Eduardo Ramos and Zoe Szerencsy. Joseph Interrante is the society’s adviser.

Tri-M, the only national honor society for student musicians, supports students in grades six to 12 by offering leadership opportunities and performance experiences. The International Thespian Society recognizes and celebrates student achievement in theater arts.