Seaford food drive will lead to many feasts

Seaford High School’s annual Thanksgiving food drive will feed 30 families this year, thanks to the generosity of students and the greater community. The annual charitable initiative was organized by the student council under the direction of advisers Tania Cintorino and Savannah Weilert.

Food was collected over three weeks at Seaford Harbor Elementary School and Seaford Middle School. Students and staff could donate nonperishable goods such as canned vegetables, cereal, cranberry sauce, desserts, gravy, pasta and sauce, soup and stuffing. High school student leaders then picked up the donations and sorted the items by category after school on Nov. 21.

Student council members then created a food package for each family, filling large boxes with a variety of items. Students from the high school donated money, totaling about $2,000, which was used to purchase supermarket gift cards and fresh items like cider, fruit and pies for the families.

The student council also visited local businesses, seeking donations such as restaurant gift cards. Ms. Cintorino said the families receiving the donations are anonymous to the students and are identified by school administrators or the pupil personnel services department. An additional five families are receiving smaller donations.

“We’re very thankful that our community is so giving,” Student Council Vice President Cameron Calderaro said as she looked around the cafeteria where her peers were sorting hundreds of items of food.

“This is important,” added treasurer Sophia Molinaro, “because not a lot of people realize the struggles that others are going through. Helping with the food drive feels very rewarding because you know you’re doing something good at the end of the day.”