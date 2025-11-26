Manhasset and Great Neck students join seniors for activities through Council Member Christine Liu’s new initiative

North Hempstead Town Council Member Christine Liu has launched a new initiative connecting students from the Great Neck and Manhasset school districts with local seniors through art projects and musical performances, her team announced in a press release on Nov. 25.

“The effort supports her top priorities — helping seniors stay active and engaged and providing students with opportunities to serve in their community,” the statement says.

The initiative began with musical performances featuring Great Neck students at Atria Senior Living. Liu later expanded the program to include students from Manhasset. She met with Manhasset Schools Superintendent Christopher Pellettieri and his administration to bring more students into the initiative, according to the statement.

Recently, students from Shelter Rock Elementary School in Manhasset visited Atria Great Neck to create fall leaf art with residents, an event that coincided with World Children’s Day.

The students brought project materials and books for the residents to read to them. The older adults made colorful fall crafts, which were later used to decorate the community room. Students also received goody bags provided by the local chapter of MTO Shahmaghsoudi.

According to the statement, after the students left, Liu asked the seniors whether they preferred musical performances or craft activities. Many said “both.”

“This is exactly why I’m committed to building more compassionate communities, one initiative at a time,” Liu said. “Seeing our seniors and students come together during the holidays was truly heartwarming. This program was a remarkable success, and I look forward to growing it even further.”