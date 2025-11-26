Massapequa Park Turkey Trot raises over $10,000 with one of its largest ever turnouts

Over $10,000 was raised for the YES Community Counseling Center during the 2025 Massapequa Park Turkey Trot.

Over 600 runners participated in the Massapequa Park Turkey Trot, which raised over $10,000 for the YES Community Counseling Center, an organization that provides families, children, adolescents and adults in Nassau County with outpatient substance abuse treatment, as well as several general counseling services.

On the morning of Saturday, Nov. 22, community members lined up at Brady Park in Massapequa Park to raise money one week before Thanksgiving. The 5K featured runners ages 4 to 86 and race officials said that despite the rainy weather, the turnout was great.

“Having the Massapequa Park Turkey Trot right in the heart of our village means far more than hosting a race; it reflects who we are as a community,” Massapequa Park Village Mayor Daniel Pearl said. “It brings families, neighbors, and visitors together on our own streets, turning a simple run into a celebration of local spirit and Thanksgiving tradition.”

Town of Oyster Bay elected officials, state Sen. Steve Rhoads, Massapequa Park Village trustees and other elected officials were also in attendance for the morning’s festivities.

Runners have been competing in the race each year since 2015 to raise money and food for those in need at the YES Community Counseling Center. Race officials said this was one of the largest turkey trots to date.

Participants also donated non-perishable food items for those in need before the holiday season.