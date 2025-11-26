North Shore students present ‘The Laramie Project’

The North Shore School District congratulated the cast and crew of this year’s fall play, “The Laramie Project,” which tells the true story of how the town of Laramie, Wyoming, grappled with the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay college student whose death sparked a national reckoning.

In this daring, fast-moving production, the student ensemble brings dozens of real people to life — neighbors, friends and witnesses — revealing a community struggling to understand itself.

With inventive staging and raw emotion, the play invites audiences to think, feel and connect as they explore how facing personal and societal challenges can open the way toward something brighter.

The production represents months of dedication and courage from the students, who approached the challenging material with maturity and heart. The district congratulates the North Shore students, faculty, Arts Angels, and Fine & Performing Arts administration and department for their dedication, creativity and love of the dramatic arts.

North Shore Masquers cast members included Mae Curiale, Luca Dekkers, Kieran Goff, Josef Hunter, Olivia Kenny, Jacob Ludmar, Ava Maffei, Delilah McAuliffe, Olivia McCarthy, Alexa Petulla, Mia Pinto, Savannah Plosky, Sinead Reagan, Keira Rechsteiner and Anna Reidy.

Congratulations to the crew, including Zahrah Chin, Maggie Collier, Eli Costello, Emma DeBlasio, Bradley DeMarco, Brianna DePasquale, Avery DiMeola, Luna Espinosa de Rozas, Derek Flores, Nicholas Flores, Ella Giardinelli, Paul Hart, Megan Hsu, Morgan Jairala, Cole Johnson, Kyprian Kallaur, Evangeline Lau, Vanessa Lucas-Romano, Anthony Macri, Madison Mapoy, Megan Matthews, Cooper McDermott, Aidan McLaughlin, Abigail Monte, Adrianna Moreno, Abigail Neice, Brody Owens, Christian Perez, Metta Pollio, Julia Price, Cecilia Reilly, Michael Renaldo, Jack Ricci, Chloe Rowell, Penelope Ruderman, Polina Semenko, ZhiYi Shen, Paz Shusterman, Evan Silva, Cara Simoniello, Ian Strong, Xiaoya (Isabella) Sun, Olivia Vega, Erik Wagner, Paolo Wang and Kayla Wasniewski.

