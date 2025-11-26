North Shore Schools and North Shore Coalition Against Substance Abuse celebrate Red Ribbon Week

The North Shore School District and North Shore Coalition Against Substance Abuse collaborated to celebrate Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest substance abuse prevention campaign, from Oct. 27-31. The event encourages communities to unite against drugs and educate youth about making healthy decisions.

This year’s theme, “Life is a Puzzle, Solve It Drug-Free!” invited students in grades K–12 to create puzzle pieces responding to the question, “How do you keep your pieces together?” Students highlighted coping strategies such as exercise, playing an instrument, reading, socializing and other healthy habits.

Elementary schools also celebrated with themed activities throughout the week. At the high school, slides about the effects of substance use ran on televisions, while the middle school shared a resource-filled slide with students and teachers.

NS-CASA and the North Shore School District sponsored keynote speaker Stephen Hill for students in grades 7–12. Hill, founder of Speak Sobriety, a young person in recovery, bestselling author, recovery coach and defense attorney, is a nationally recognized speaker on substance use prevention and mental health awareness. He connected with all five grade levels over two days.

Hill delivered follow-up presentations for grades 9–11, breakout sessions for eighth graders, a presentation for seventh graders, and a senior program called “Know the Law, Save a Life,” which focused on preparing graduates to understand their rights as adults. Hill previously spoke to grades 7–11 last year.

Dan Doherty, director of counseling, said, “North Shore Schools is so thankful for our partnership with NS-CASA and all that they do for the community. Stephen Hill’s presentations were so engaging and have already led to productive conversations with students about making healthy choices.”