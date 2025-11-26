Flower Hill trustee, attorney A.J. Smith receives 2025 Mentorship Award

Arthur “A.J.” Smith with his IrishCentral Mentorship Award, recognizing his decades of leadership and guidance.

Arthur J. “A.J.” Smith, a Long Island trial lawyer known for blending courtroom experience with a commitment to mentoring young attorneys, has been named the recipient of IrishCentral’s 2025 Mentorship Award.

IrishCentral is a digital publication for the global Irish and Irish-American community, which highlights news, culture, heritage, and notable achievements.

Smith, a founding partner of the statewide defense litigation firm Baxter & Smith, said the recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects both sides of his life: his nearly four decades in the legal field and his long involvement in Irish American civic life.

“To be recognized for legal achievements by an Irish American publication is really special,” Smith said. “It speaks to both sides of who I am.”

The nomination came from former associate Trina Rahman, a first-generation Asian American attorney who joined Smith’s firm early in her career. She credited Smith with creating an environment where young lawyers felt supported and learned the practical realities of trial work.

Smith, who graduated from Fordham Law School in 1989 after attending New York University and Regis High School, co-founded Baxter & Smith in 1995.

The firm has since grown from two partners to a statewide practice with offices in New York City, Hicksville and Buffalo. He is admitted to practice in New York state courts, all federal district courts in New York, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

“There are people who went to law school, and there are people who are lawyers,” Smith said. “Being a real lawyer means appreciating the profession, taking pride in what you do, and learning every day.”

Smith has tried cases in courts across downstate and western New York, as well as in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York. He has argued appeals throughout New York’s four Appellate Divisions, the 2nd Circuit, and the New York Court of Appeals. Since 2009, he has been listed as a Top Attorney in the New York Metro Area by Super Lawyers.

For more than 20 years, Smith has taught annual continuing legal education seminars for the New York State Trial Academy, where he serves on the board. This year’s virtual program on premises liability drew more than 1,000 attendees.

He also co-organized the academy’s first U.S. Supreme Court admission program and has lectured for the New York State Bar Association, the Association of the Bar of the City of New York, the Defense Association of New York, and several regional legal groups.

Smith attributes much of his professional style to his Irish American upbringing. His family has roots in Cork, and he has spent decades in leadership roles within the Ancient Order of Hibernians, where he currently serves as New York State Secretary.

He has previously served as national and state legal counsel, state treasurer, district director and county president.

He has also been honored as the New York County Aide to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Grand Marshal of the Brooklyn Irish American Parade, and deputy grand marshal of both the Buffalo and Queens County parades. He received the St. Thomas More Award at the Great Irish Fair.

“You don’t talk to jurors like you went to law school. You talk to them like you’re in a bar,” Smith said. “Growing up in Irish American communities teaches you to speak to people straightforwardly, and that matters in a courtroom.”

Smith also serves his local community in several civic roles. He led the Breezy Point Cooperative as chairman after Superstorm Sandy and now serves as vice chairman of the Town of North Hempstead Housing Authority and as a trustee on the Village Board in Flower Hill. He said he hopes the recognition reflects positively on the people he represents.

“If others value what I’ve done professionally, maybe those skills can help the community I serve,” he said.