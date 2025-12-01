Bellerose Village awarded nearly $1M in federal funding for new fire truck

The Bellerose Village Fire Department was awarded $988,000 in federal funding by U.S. Rep. Laura Gillen for a new fire truck.

The Bellerose Fire Department received nearly $1 million in federal funding to purchase a new fire truck to serve the small village.

U.S. Rep. Laura Gillen presented the $938,000 grant to village officials on Tuesday, Nov. 25, saying the Bellerose Fire Department’s equipment is among the oldest in the county, and the department’s fire trucks have experienced mechanical issues that have made it more difficult to serve the community.

“This critical investment will help replace Truck 108 and give the Bellerose Village and volunteer firefighters the tools they need to respond quickly to an emergency,” she said.

Bellerose Village incorporates just 0.12 square miles of land, making it one of the smallest villages in the county and even the state, something that Gillen said leads to the area at times being overlooked in Washington, D.C.

“A lot of times these very small communities get overlooked because people go to where there are more constituents,” she said. “We really wanted to find a way to help this small village and make sure that the residents here are safe.”

Gillen also said that providing federal funding to the department eases the residents’ tax burden.

Before the grant was presented, village officials gave Gillen a tour of the fire station, showing her the condition of Truck 108 as well as some of the other equipment the fire department uses.

Bellerose Village Fire Department Chief Raul Sanchez said that when nearby fire departments replace equipment that is still up to standard, the Bellerose Fire Department will purchase it for a heavily reduced price to repurpose it. He said the grant means a lot to a volunteer department.

“This grant is not just a number, it’s a vital investment in the safety of every single resident and business in the Bellerose community,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said he did not know when the new fire truck would be available for the department’s use, but said it may take a while.

Bellerose Village Mayor Kenneth Moore said he was on a mission to do things for the village when he first became involved in local politics. He said he reached out to elected officials on several occasions and Gillen’s office was a big help.

“This is a big accomplishment, it’s a lot of money and for a small village like us, it’s tremendous,” Moore said.

Gillen said she secured the grant through the FY2026 Appropriations process, which is specifically being included in the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies appropriations package.

She said that due to the grant’s obscurity, she needed local support as part of the application. State Assembly Member Michaelle Solages wrote a letter of support that helped secure the funding for the new truck.

“This is all about making sure we get resources to our communities,” she said. “I’m excited to hear the bells go off and see the heroes saving lives.”