East Hills to light up holidays with Menorah, Christmas tree lighting

The Village of East Hills is hosting its 2nd annual menorah and tree lighting ceremony at The Park at East Hills.

The Village of East Hills will ring in the holiday season with its 2nd Annual Menorah and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Park at East Hills on Sun., Dec. 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mayor Michael Koblenz encouraged residents to bring family and friends to “experience the magic of the season as we light up the night and spread holiday cheer.”

New this year, the celebration will feature artificial snow, live music, photos with Santa and Bluey, hot chocolate, and more. The village aims to create a festive, family-friendly atmosphere for all attendees.

Guests are also asked to bring new, unwrapped toys or other items to benefit children in the hematology-oncology units served by the Sunrise on Wheels hospital program. The event is part of the village’s ongoing partnership with the Sunrise Association.

Chorus students are invited to perform during the ceremony. Interested students should RSVP by emailing easthillssocial@gmail.com.

“Last year’s event was truly special, and we look forward to seeing you again this year,” Koblenz said.

The holiday lighting ceremony offers East Hills residents a chance to celebrate together, enjoy seasonal festivities, and support local children in need.