Edward O. Norris, former co-publisher of Garden City News, dies at 62

Edward O. Norris, the former co-publisher of the Garden City News, died suddenly at home on Thursday, Nov. 27. He was 62.

Norris grew up in Garden City and was the son of Nancy Andersen and Ian Norris. He was a member of Garden City High School’s class of 1981 and attended Hiram College in Ohio and Nassau Community College.

Following several jobs in operations management, he came to work at Litmor Publishing Corp., publishers of the Garden City News in 1987, along with his future wife, Meg Morgan Norris, whom he married in 1990.

Following the deaths of Garden City News publishers Bob and Mary Morgan in 1994, Ed and Meg became co-publishers of the paper until 2010, when he retired early due to Parkinson’s disease.

Despite his illness, Ed lived his life fully, learning to hang glide and sail catamarans on the Great South Bay. He enjoyed woodworking and building things with his hands, as well as puzzles and electronics.

Norris is survived by sons Kevin, of Mountain View, Calif, and Garrett of Stony Brook; father, Owen, of Land o’ Lakes, Fla, and sister Denise of Andes, N.Y. He was predeceased by his mother, Nancy.

A private service will be held this week, with a memorial Celebration of Life service planned for May at the beach where Ed enjoyed many beautiful days of sailing.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, or a charity of your choice.