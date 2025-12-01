Going Places: Ikon Pass Encourages Skiers to Discover New Heights in Far Flung Destinations Around the World

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

Imagine this: a single pass that lets you ski/ride not only the iconic mountain destinations of North America, but in 73 global destinations across 13 countries on five continents. It almost can be intimidating to contemplate: to dream of skiing NEKOMA Mountain in Japan, Yunding Snow Park in China, Mona Yongpyong in South Korea (three of nine resorts added in Asia this year), and when summer shuts the resorts north of the equator, ski in Valle Nevado in Chile; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand. This is the power and the reach of Alterra Mountain Company’s Ikon Pass.

Experience The Remarkables, New Zealand, on the Ikon Pass © Eric Leiberman/goingplacesfarandnear.com

It can be daunting to venture to foreign mountains, but one of the benefits of being an Ikon Passholder is access to a proprietary travel service that not only can advise which resorts might be most fun to explore and help arrange the logistics, transportation, accommodations, equipment rentals but also provide access to exclusive deals, specials and packages.

And not just during the snow season. The pass provides resort-specific benefits in the warm weather, too, like scenic lift rides and mountain biking.

Ikon Pass holders can save $100 on every winter 25/26 vacation booked by December 18, 2025, with Ikon Pass Travel, an exclusive trip planning site for pass holders. (Conditions apply, find out more at https://www.ikonpass.com/en/travel.)

Of the 73 global destinations that Ikon Pass holders can explore for the 25/26 winter season, 13 are new additions: Megève Ski Area in France, Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec, Ischgl in Austria, Valle d’Aosta in Italy, and nine in Asia: Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort, Mt.T, Myoko Suginohara Ski Resort, Furano Ski Resort, APPI Resort, NEKOMA Mountain, and Zao Onsen Ski Resort in Japan, plus Yunding Snow Park in China, and Mona Yongpyong in South Korea.

There are different levels of passes – from local, regional, limited access, to full, unlimited access with a number of days to ski in the more exotic destinations around the world.

For example, Ikon Pass now offers up to 77 days total throughout Asia for winter 25/26, where passholders have access to 11 destinations throughout Japan, China and South Korea. Ikon Pass holders have 7-days combined access at Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort and 7-days each at all other new Asian destinations with no blackout dates, 5-days combined access at Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort and 5-days each at all other new Asian destinations on Ikon Base Pass with no blackout dates.

“Ikon Pass is the winter gateway for anyone who wants to ski or ride the best of Asia,” said Matt Bowers, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Alterra Mountain Company. “With marquee destinations on Hokkaido and in the Nagano Area joining Niseko United and Arai Mountain Resort in Japan, plus the hidden Japan of the Tohoku Region, along with Olympic venues in Japan, China and South Korea, Ikon Pass now offers extensive access for Ikon Pass holders in even more of the best snow regions on the planet.”

Indeed, Ikon Passholders have access to Dolomiti Superski (The Dolomites) which is hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics. One of the world’s largest ski networks, Dolomiti Superski links 12 resorts and 746 miles of slopes under a single pass—set amid the UNESCO World Heritage Dolomites, whose 200-million-year-old peaks rise from an ancient coral reef and whose Italian, Austrian, and Ladin cultures infuse the region with deep history and world-class cuisine far beyond the skiing. Ikon Pass Access to Cortina d’Ampezzo during the 2026 Olympics: Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass holders have access to Cortina d’Ampezzo during Olympic races. However, some lift and trail access may be restricted to all guests on the mountain during races. (Contact Dolomiti Superski for any details before you make your travel plans.)

What distinguishes the Ikon resorts (not all are owned by Alterra Mountain Co., some are partners in the pass program), is that they are all individual in character, have their special vibe, and are in charge of their own brand, their own identity – so it makes it fun to each season, leave one’s regular destination to venture out – across the country, across borders, across oceans.

This season, Ikon Pass holders benefit from new and improved infrastructure and services to enhance their on-site experience, including 17 new lifts, three gondolas, terrain expansions, lodges and amenities, upgraded snowmaking, and more across the Ikon Pass community. (Click here for Ikon Pass destination opening dates for the 25/26 winter season.)

(Note: The Ikon Pass is available for sale through December 11 at www.ikonpass.com.)

New Ikon Pass Destinations & Access: Ikon Pass is now unlimited at a Colorado favorite, Arapahoe Basin (now owned by Alterra Mountain Company which offers the Ikon Pass). Plus, Ikon Pass offers three new destinations in Canada and Europe for 25/26: Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec, Ischgl in Austria, and five mountains within Italy’s Valle d’Aosta – Courmayeur Mont Blanc, Cervino Ski Paradise, La Thuile Espace San Bernardo, Monterosa Ski, and Pila.

Also new for 25/26, Megève Ski Area, cradled in the Mont Blanc Massif in the French Alps, has joined the Ikon Pass. This European gem combines alpine tradition and timeless French elegance. Once a medieval farming village, it now spans 400 km of connected terrain across Rochebrune, Mont d’Arbois, Jaillet, and Côte 2000 and offers tree-lined runs, mountain-view groomers, over 60 on-mountain restaurants, and après charm. (Ikon Pass holders have seven-day access to Megève Ski Area with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders have five-day access with no blackout dates; not available on the Ikon Session Pass.)

New Bonus Mountains: Ikon Pass holders get two free days each at Bonus Mountains across North America. New for 25/26, SilverStar Mountain Resort and Grouse Mountain in British Columbia and Ski Butternut in Massachusetts, join Wild Mountain and Buck Hill Ski & Snowboard Area in Minnesota, Cranmore Mountain Resort in New Hampshire, and Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Massachusetts.

New & Improved Ikon Pass App: Starting this season, a new, enhanced map experience lets you be local everywhere, while making exploration easy, offers a new seamless way to pay, an updated profile overview and on-the-go notifications.

New Peak Perks: Plus up the power of the pass with Peak Perks, a tailored collection of benefits tiered for each pass, including mountain discounts, experiences and savings on the brands you love. For 25/26, the better the pass, the better the perks. Exclusive member benefits also include Ikon Pass First Tracks, the Ikon Pass app, and more.

JSX – $100 Off First Flight with Club JSX: Join Club JSX for $100 off your first semi-private flight. Plus, skis and boards fly free.

Carv – 20% Off Carv Ski Coach: Unlock your best turns this winter with the Carv digital coach. Simply clip it on and ski. Real-time coaching helps you improve in every terrain.

Front Runner Dometic gear is 20% off premium racks and storage systems.

New Developments, Mountain Improvements, Experiences

Some of the resorts with the most exciting developments for this season:

This winter, Deer Valley, Utah, skiers will enjoy double the ski terrain, with 31 chairlifts, over 200 ski runs, seven bowls, and 4,300 skiable acres​ © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Deer Valley Resort in Utah is on track to deliver one of the largest ski resort expansions in history. This winter, Deer Valley is offering double the ski terrain, with 31 chairlifts (seven new), 200 ski runs, seven bowls, and 4,300 skiable acres​. The East Village Express, a 10-passenger gondola, links the new Deer Valley East Village to Park Peak with 80 new runs – a total of 100 new runs at Deer Valley since December 2024. The resort (one of the only skier-only resorts) has made a major investment in snowmaking so can open earlier, and with an elevation at 9,000 ft., it is the first to open and boasts the longest season in Utah. Also new: 1,200 day-skier parking spots at the new Deer Valley East Village – this new gateway offers skiers an alternative arrival option to its new terrain via U.S. Route 40, helping to reduce traffic throughout Park City.

Arapahoe Basin: Bruce Ruff on East Wall. Arapahoe Basin is now owned by Alterra Mountain Co. and ikon Pass holders get unlimited access. (photo by Dave Camara)

This season marks the first that legendary Arapahoe Basin, Colorado, has come under Alterra’s ownership and offer unlimited access on the Ikon Pass (the ski area was an Ikon partner before). A-Basin, which was independently owned before, is in the process of producing a master development plan into the next decade that will include new lifts, activities and experiences. There is no on-mountain lodging as yet, but A-Basin has lodging partners in Frisco and Silverthorne. Also, Copper Mountain (an Ikon partner), is 25 minutes drive away, and Ikon Pass holders can stay at Copper and ski both resorts. There are free buses from downtown Denver to both A-Basin and Copper (75 miles, 1 ½ hours drive).

Copper Mountain, Colorado © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Copper Mountain in Colorado kicked off a multi-year snowmaking modernization project designed to enhance early-season snowmaking capabilities and improve reliability across the mountain. Upgrades are underway on eight trails, where guests will notice new fan guns and the modernization of towers and hydrants with more efficient semi-automatic systems.

Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec is opening Chalet Bertha, a 7,000 sq. ft. luxury residence perched at the summit, offering ski-in/ski-out access, breathtaking views of the St. Lawrence River and a full range of premium amenities and services. The resort was acquired in 2002 by the founder of Cirque du Soleil, which carries over to the ambiance (in summer, they have a light show with the ski lifts). You can ski down from the lodge, or ride up from lodges; you can even ski to the St. Lawrence Seaway, with stunning views on the way down. The mountain offers a 2,500 ft. vertical (one of the highest east of the Rockies), 53 trails on 406 skiable acres. Le Massif de Charlevoix is located an hour from Quebec City. There is an all-inclusive Club Med resort nearby (that includes skiing, rentals)

Mount Tremblant, located near Montreal, is like finding yourself skiing in France. A pedestrian village, you get a complete European experience, with 75 restuarants at the base, nightly activities, and trails for everybody. The mountain has a 2,800 ft. vertical, with an even split of trails from beginner, intermediate and expert, and 13 ski in/out lodges. New this season are events: Tremblant World Cup, Alpine Women, Giant Slalom (December); and candlelight music in the church.

Blue Mountain, Ontario, located 1 ½ hours from Toronto, has the added advantage for Americans in that the exchange rate makes it a real bargain. The village has 1000 units and events all season. There is lots of beginner terrain and a new beginner program based on progression (first day you get the equipment rental, group lesson; second is semi private; 3rd is private lesson guaranteed to get you to top). If you purchase all 3, you get a local pass for free. The three days do not have to be consecutive, and can be purchased separately or all at once. We want to create new skiers. We are so close to Toronto, we get lots of first-timers.”

Sun Peaks Resort is the first ski area in Canada to adopt innovative Finnish-developed snow storage technology, preserving snow over the summer. The preserved snow is reused to support early-season alpine race training. The resort is investing in a multi-year, $5.5 million dollar snowmaking enhancements, including new and modern snow guns, improved automation, on-board weather stations. and new locations. This investment supports a reliable early season public opening, early November opening of the Nancy Greene International Race Centre, and mid-season fill-in.

At Big Sky Resort in Montana, the Explorer Gondola will replace the Explorer Chairlift and connect to the bottom of the Lone Peak Tram with a mid-station terminal featuring a new learning area. The top terminal of the Lone Peak Tram will include an all-glass viewing platform with panoramic views of the surrounding peaks and down the fall line of Lone Mountain through a glass floor. The resort is hosting a four-month culinary residency helmed by Michelin-three star Chef Grant Achatz. Part of The Alinea Group’s 20th Anniversary World Tour, this dining experience fuses European culinary precision with Montana’s character, offering locally sourced seasonal menus in a stunning alpine retreat designed by award-winning studio Fettle.

Killington, Vermont, “The Beast of the East” © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Killington in Vermont is unveiling its new Superstar Six Chairlift replacement, along with new cabins and a new gondola barn for the Skyeship Gondola. Killington’s two-year, $7 million investment in snowmaking efficiency reaches the finish line this winter with 500 new high-efficiency snow guns, adding to the 500 installed last season, allowing more snow making in a shorter time, while using less energy.

Anniversary, Milestone Celebrations

The view of the Rocky Mountain peaks from the Banff summit. SkiBig3 Canada’s Mt Norquay’s 100th anniversary coincides with the launch of the Norquay 100 Vision © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

SkiBig3 Canada’s Mt Norquay’s 100th anniversary coincides with the launch of the Norquay 100 Vision, a plan to offer best-in-class sustainability, learning opportunities and accessible adventure for all. Enjoy a new surface lift, 100th anniversary celebration party in March 2026 and a documentary premiering at the Banff Film Festival this fall. Additional glading at Mt. Norquay includes the Norquay 100 Glades for new tree skiing off Mystic Chair. Lake Louise Ski Resort’s Richardson Ridge debuts this season with an all-new area featuring four new beginner and intermediate trails, gladed terrain, and a high-speed quad chairlift on the resort’s backside.

Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico,celebrates its 70th anniversary this season. Taos is replacing Lift 7,originally built in 1984 – with a brand-new triple chair and completely regraded Maxie’s ski run. Coupled with new RFID gates, the on-mountain experience at Taos is more streamlined than ever. New and unprecedented flight access into Taos Regional Airport means more flights than ever: a new route from Contour Airlines connects Taos directly to Denver International Airport providing seamless access five days a week from 189 domestic and 33 international destinations; JSX continues to provide weekly nonstop, semi-private flights from Dallas, Austin, San Diego (Carlsbad), and Los Angeles (Burbank).

Winter Park, Colorado © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Winter Park Resort is celebrating Mary Jane’s 50th season. Opened on January 10, 1976, Mary Jane terrain quickly became an iconic terrain in Colorado, earning the mantra “No Pain, No Jane”. Winter Park is planning a series of events, activations and offers throughout the season to celebrate the 50th season milestone. Meanwhile, the Winter Park Express Ski Train from Denver is back for a second season of expanded service, offering special holiday runs in December and launching regular four-day-a-week service on January 8, 2026.

On the heels of the successful debut of the West Mountain Expansion —which added 120 new skiable acres and a new lift serving beginner and intermediate terrain, Sugarloaf, Maine, is celebrating its 75th season, honoring its legacy while creating new opportunities to experience the mountain in every season. Sugarloaf is expanding its snowmaking coverage and increased water flow capacity resulting in faster terrain openings, better snow quality, and more reliable early-season skiing, especially for families and racers using beginner and intermediate trails.

Loon Mountain, New Hampshire, is celebrating its milestone 60th season with special events, exclusive merchandise, giveaways and surprises all season long. Loon is improving the beginner experience with the installation of a new carpet lift, Little Sass, and upgrades to the existing Sarsaparilla Carpet. The resort has added more snowmaking firepower at its tallest peak so that guest favorite North Peak trails including Upper and Lower Flume along with Upper Walking Boss can open quickly with more snow this winter. Loon Mountain Park has also benefited from increased snowmaking power with the installation of new HKD Klik hydrants.

Sun Valley Resort, Idaho is celebrating its milestone 90th season. Between Canyon, Exhibition and Olympic runs, guests can experience newly gladed terrain, adding to the more than 350 acres of glades. This terrain will provide new trails down to the famous River Run Lodge for advanced skiers.

At Snowbasin in Utah, which is celebrating its 85th anniversary this season, a new high speed quad is replacing Becker Lift, allowing quicker and smoother access to some of the best terrain on the mountain.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming is planning celebrations throughout the winter to mark its 60th anniversary.

New & Expanded Terrain, Snowmaking

Ski Alta, Utah © Dave E. Leiberman/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Skier-only Alta in Utah, is improving access along the High Traverse, giving skiers room to glide and enjoy some of Alta’s best and steepest powder terrain. In addition, hand-cutting of the track allows the High Traverse to retain more snow and combat wind erosion during periods of high pressure.

Snowbird, Utah © Dave E. Leiberman/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Snowbird in Utah is opening a new mid-mountain restaurant, The Nest. Replacing Mid-Gad, the new building features Swiss floor-to-ceiling glass windows on three sides, expanded seating and panoramic views of Little Cottonwood Canyon. The Nest will feature Mashgin technology, allowing a quick and easy checkout.

Sierra-at-Tahoe in California is expanding its on-piste footprint unveiling two new trails in West Bowl this season bringing the resort to 50 runs across 2000 acres of terrain.

Family Friendly

Palisades Tahoe, Lake Tahoe, California, just launched the Perfect Progression Program, an easy and affordable way for first-time skiers and riders to get into the sport. And beginners still get the magnificent view of Lake Tahoe! © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Palisades Tahoe , Lake Tahoe, California, just launched the Perfect Progression Program, an easy and affordable way for first-time skiers and riders to get into the sport. For $799, participants get three beginner lessons, rentals, lift tickets, lunch vouchers, and even earn a season pass upon completion. Designed for true beginners, the Perfect Progression Program ensures participants learn in a supportive, welcoming environment. Lessons are taught by professional instructors who specialize in introducing newcomers to skiing and snowboarding in a safe, confidence-building way. (Enrollment is limited and available only at the Alpine Lodge base area. To reserve, call 800-403-0206.) Offering 6,000 skiable acres across eight legendary peaks, all connected by the Base to Base Gondola, known worldwide as host of the 1960 Winter Games (check out the delightful Olympic Museum) and still home to Olympic and World Cup athletes, Palisades Tahoe averages 400 inches of annual snowfall and delivers Lake Tahoe’s longest ski season. The Village at Palisades Tahoe is a year-round hub for dining, shopping, and signature events. (www.palisadestahoe.com, 800-403-0206)

Mt. Bachelor in Oregon is focusing on families, unveiling a series of complimentary après activities focused on wholesome family fun. From s’mores roasting and helmet decorating to face painting and lodge dance parties, there will be plenty of family-friendly programming on the slopes.

Sun Peaks in British Columbia is opening the final two of four new on-mountain Kids Adventures Zones for skiing families to explore. Moose’s Cabin (a small ski-in cabin) and Foxes’ Den (magical ski-through archways) join the existing Bear’s Lair and Grouse’s Nest, with each of these art-work themed, interactive areas found spread across the resort’s three mountains.

Colorado’s Steamboat unveils The Crooked Antler, a revamped dining experience, previously known as The Cabin, located inside The Steamboat Grand Hotel. The reimagined restaurant offers a cozy interior with a focus on comfort food and signature drinks at reasonable prices. As part of Steamboat’s new Olympian programs, guests not only have the opportunity to spend a full day on the mountain with a Steamboat Olympian but may also enjoy dinner with an Olympian at The Crooked Antler.

Nine Asian Resorts Added to Ikon

JAPAN

Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan © Eric Leiberman/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort: High in the Japanese Rockies, Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort delivers powder at its purest. As Japan’s largest and highest ski destination, this UNESCO Biosphere Reserve boasts 18 interconnected ski areas, championship runs, and one of the country’s longest seasons – from late November to late May. From family-friendly cruisers to off-piste powder zones, it’s a vast winter playground with views that stretch to Mt. Fuji.

NEKOMA Mountain: Rising above Lake Inawashiro in Fukushima, NEKOMA Mountain combines unique North and South experiences into one of Japan’s largest ski destinations. On the South side, discover long, varied runs with sweeping views. Across the north, expect refill after refill of dry, whispery powder. Surrounded by history and heritage, NEKOMA Mountain delivers endless turns, deep snow, and culturally rich adventures.

Myoko Suginohara Ski Resort: Gracing the slopes of Mt. Myoko in Japan, Suginohara is famed for its abundant powder snowfall averaging 13.4 meters annually, 1,124 meters of vertical, and one of the country’s longest groomed runs at 8.5 km. Just two hours from Tokyo, with nearby Shinkansen stations and highway access, this Niigata gem combines world-class skiing with seamless travel. Wide-open terrain, sweeping lake views, and powder-filled steeps make it a playground for big turns, long laps, and pure Japanese flow.

APPI Resort: At APPI Resort, the ride is all about the glide. One of Japan’s largest resorts, APPI delivers wide-open terrain, over 10 meters of snowfall, and some of the country’s longest groomed runs. Set in Iwate Prefecture, its special climate creates phenomenal light, silky powder. Paired with refined comforts, from soothing onsen to diverse gourmet dining, every lap strikes a balance of nature, culture, and flow.

Furano Ski Resort: Furano Ski Resort is where the Powder Belt peaks. Two distinct zones – Furano and Kitanomine – offer terrain for every style, from untouched lines to World Cup runs. Known for “Bonchi Powder,” Furano’s snow is light, dry, and deep, set against a basin backdrop that delivers sun, scenery, and pure northern magic.

Mt.T: Renowned as “The Ultimate Powder Field,” Mt.T by Hoshino Resorts is a bucket list destination where skiers and riders can blanket themselves in powdery deep turns. With 15 meters of annual snowfall, steep dynamic terrain, and the backdrop of Mt. Tanigawa’s twin peaks, it stands as one of Japan’s most coveted regions to ski and ride.

Zao Onsen Ski Resort: High in Yamagata’s mountains, Zao Onsen Ski Resort is home to Japan’s legendary “Snow Monsters” – rime-covered fir trees shaped by Siberian winds. Ski among these towering white giants on the nearly 9 km Snow Monster Course, then unwind in natural hot springs as steam rises through the snow.

CHINA, Yunding Snow Park: Set in the snowy mountains of northern China, just an hour from Beijing by high-speed rail, Yunding Snow Park is one of Asia’s best ski experiences. A host of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and other world-class competitions, this four-season resort pairs elite terrain with modern infrastructure, including the legendary halfpipe ridden by Olympians Eileen Gu and Shaun White. Beyond the turns, this Chinese icon offers sunlit slopes and ski-in/ski-out access for all abilities, robust restaurant options, on-mountain lodging, and off-slope adventures.

SOUTH KOREA, Mona Yongpyong: Nestled in Pyeongchang, Mona Yongpyong is South Korea’s most storied mountain resort, famed as a host of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. With its iconic Rainbow Course, sweeping slopes on Mt. Balwangsan, and year-round leisure offerings, it’s a destination where world-class competition, culture, and adventure collide.

For Ikon Pass products and pricing, visit https://www.ikonpass.com/en/shop-passes

For more information on Alterra Mountain Company, visit www.alterramtn.co.

