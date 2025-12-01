Holiday home organization made easy

The holiday season is meant to bring joy, but for many families, it often comes with clutter, stress and chaos. Lisa Garcia, owner of MinimalisaNYC and a home organization expert in Floral Park, says the key to a calm and festive home is simple: decluttering.

“Decluttering is the key to organizing,” Garcia said. “Once you clear out unnecessary items, everything else becomes much easier to manage.”

Garcia offers practical tips for keeping homes tidy and festive while still enjoying the holiday season. Her advice covers everything from gift shopping to giving back, all to make homes more functional and enjoyable.

Shop for Holiday Gifts at Home

One of Garcia’s first recommendations is to shop for holiday gifts at home before heading to the stores. “Before buying anything new, see what you already have,” she said. “You might find gifts tucked away that are perfect for friends or family. It’s a simple way to prevent overbuying and reduce clutter.”

Return Belongings to Their Owners

Another common source of household clutter comes from items that belong to others. Garcia advises families to bring the things that belong to others back to them.

“It’s easy for books, dishes and decorations to get mixed up, especially during gatherings,” she said. “Returning them keeps your home organized and avoids unnecessary frustration later.”

Donate Unneeded Items

Garcia emphasizes the value of giving back during the holidays. She recommends households gather and drop off items for donation to a local charity.

“It’s a win-win,” she said. “You clear space in your home and someone else benefits from items you no longer need.”

Involve Children in Giving

Teaching children about generosity is another way to manage clutter. Garcia suggests having children fill a bag with toys and games to donate to other children in need.

“Kids feel proud when they contribute and it helps them understand the joy of giving,” she said. “At the same time, it keeps toy clutter under control.”

Host Potlucks to Reduce Kitchen Chaos

The kitchen often becomes a central hub during the holidays and it can quickly get messy. Garcia advises families to host potlucks instead of preparing all meals themselves.

“Everyone contributes a dish, so you’re not overwhelmed,” she said. “Your kitchen counters stay clearer and the focus is on spending time together rather than cleaning up nonstop.”

Bonus Tips for a Smoother Holiday

Garcia also provides additional strategies to keep the season stress-free. One is to make and stick to shopping lists.

“Impulse buying is a major source of clutter,” she said. “A list keeps you focused, helps your budget and ensures your gifts are meaningful and intentional.”

Another suggestion is to gift family members experiences instead of physical items. “Tickets to a show, a class or a shared outing create lasting memories without adding clutter to your home,” Garcia said. She noted that this approach also helps family members appreciate time together rather than accumulating more things.

Reuse Gift Bags

Garcia also encourages reusing gift bags from previous years. “Gift bags are often in great condition and can be stored for years,” she said. “Reusing them saves storage space and keeps your home more organized.”

Declutter First–Organize Later

The underlying principle behind all of Garcia’s advice is decluttering. She recommends tackling small areas first, such as a drawer, shelf or closet and gradually expanding to larger spaces. “Decluttering before the holidays is crucial,” she said. “It allows you to enjoy decorations, gifts and gatherings without feeling overwhelmed by stuff.”

Make the Process Fun

Garcia also emphasizes turning the organization process into a family activity rather than a chore. “Music, timers and friendly competitions can make decluttering fun,” she said. “When the whole family participates, it not only speeds up the process but also teaches kids valuable habits they can carry into adulthood.”

Plan and Prioritize

Planning is another essential element. Garcia suggests mapping out areas that tend to get messy during the holidays, such as entryways, living rooms and kitchens. “Prioritize what really matters to you,” she said. “Decide which areas need to be functional, which need to look festive and where you can simplify. This makes your holiday preparation much less stressful.”

A More Enjoyable Holiday Season

By following Garcia’s advice, families can keep their homes organized and stress-free while still enjoying the spirit of the season. From shopping smart and returning items to giving back and hosting manageable gatherings, each step helps create a home environment that is both festive and functional.

“Holiday organization doesn’t have to be stressful,” Garcia said. “With a few practical strategies, you can enjoy a tidy home, give back to others and focus on what really matters: spending time with loved ones.”

As the holiday season approaches, Garcia’s tips offer a blueprint for families looking to reduce clutter, simplify their celebrations and create meaningful experiences. From gift shopping at home to involving children in giving, small actions can make a big difference in how organized and joyful the season feels.