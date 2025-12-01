NUMC taps Thomas Stokes as permanent CEO

Thomas Stokes has been named the new CEO of Nassau University Medical Center.

Nassau University Medical Center named Thomas Stokes as its permanent CEO, following a unanimous vote by the hospital’s Board of Directors.

The East Meadow hospital said in a statement on Thursday, Nov. 27, that Stokes’ appointment marks a major milestone in efforts to strengthen the hospital’s leadership and long-term stability.

“I look forward to meeting and working alongside the dedicated team at NUMC, whose efforts are vital to this hospital’s mission,” the new CEO said. “Together with our partners in government and the board, we will work to stabilize the institution and position it for long-term sustainability.”

Stokes said he is honored to work for NUMC and that the hospital is essential to the health and well-being of the community. Stokes will assume his new role in January, according to the hospital.

Richard Becker has served as the hospital’s interim CEO since June.

Stokes brings more than 25 years of experience in overseeing finance and operations in top-tier healthcare institutions and local government, according to the hospital.

He currently serves as chief financial officer of Weill Cornell Medicine and vice president for Finance at Cornell University.

Stokes previously served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the Weill Cornell Medicine Physician Organization, and earlier as COO and CFO of Weill Cornell Imaging at New York-Presbyterian.

Stokes’ public-sector service includes roles as a member of the Nassau County Interim Finance Authority, deputy county executive for Operations and Finance in Nassau County, CFO and strategist for Nassau County Health and Human Services, and fiscal adviser to the Suffolk County Executive. He also worked at Ernst & Young and Cap Gemini.

NUMC said it had nearly 400 applicants for the position.

Nassau County Interim Finance Authority Chairman and Director Richard Kessel praised Stokes’ career.

“Tom’s background in both healthcare operations and public-sector finance gives us confidence in the hospital’s path toward greater stability and sustainability,” he said.

NUMC Board Chair Stuart Rabinowitz shared a similar sentiment.

His arrival strengthens a system that has already made important strides — increasing revenue, improving operations, and reducing costs,” he said. “There is still work ahead, but I’m confident we’ve chosen the right leader to continue this progress and ensure NUMC remains a lifeline for Nassau County’s most vulnerable residents.”