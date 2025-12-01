Real estate maga-merger: Compass aquires Anywhere

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin, right, with his wife Benis in 2022

Say goodbye to Anywhere Real Estate and hello to a company that you might nickname “Everywhere Real Estate.”

In a massive stock deal between two public companies, Manhattan-based Compass, already the nation’s biggest real estate firm, is acquiring Madison, N.J.-based Anywhere Real Estate.

Although you may not know the Anywhere name, its brands include Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby’s International Realty. Anywhere’s brands have a large Long Island presence, making this a merger with far-reaching implications across the region.

“We now have the resources to build a place where real estate professionals can thrive for decades to come,” said Compass CEO Robert Reffkin, who would lead the combined company.

Compass is acquiring a real estate giant that will grow its business considerably as the two public companies merge into a more mammoth firm in terms of market share.

Reffkin said the combined company would preserve “the unique independence of Anywhere’s leading brands,” rather than folding them into one.

The combined company will include 340,000 real estate professionals nationwide and in around 120 countries and territories.

The $4.2 billion deal, expected to close in the second half of 2026, also could revolutionize the real estate market at a time when acquisitions are going far beyond buying individual houses.

Compass’ planned acquisition is just its latest effort to grow by combination, following rumors that it was going to acquire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, which didn’t occur.

Compass, founded in 2012 and based in New York City, has been growing, with the help of a network including Christie’s International Real Estate, with over 100 independently owned brokerage affiliates in 50 countries and territories.

Compass in late 2024 said it was combining with Christie’s International Real Estate, @properties, and Ansley Real Estate.

“This partnership will allow us to empower strong independent brokerages and broker-owner entrepreneurs around the world who are Affiliates under Christie’s International Real Estate,” Reffkin said at the time.

Compass in the second quarter said revenue jumped 21.1% year-over-year to $2.06 billion boosted by the Christie’s International Real Estate acquisition, which contributed to 10.4% of the revenue growth in the quarter.

Compass’ quarterly net income was $39.4 million, up $18.7 million from $20.7 million a year ago.

Compass said its agents closed more than 73,000 transactions in the quarter, up 20.9% from a year ago with a gross transaction value of $78.3 billion, up 20.3% from a year ago.

Anywhere, at least by that name, is a fairly new company that has been making waves and acquisitions as well.

When Cendant broke up in 2006, the real estate businesses were spun off as Realogy, which in turn was sold to Apollo Management for about $7.75 billion. Realogy in 2022 rebranded as Anywhere Real Estate.

Anywhere Real Estate in the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 generated $1.7 billion in revenue, up $13 million year-over-year, and $27 million net income, up $3 million year-over-

“We are excited to unite our renowned brands, international footprint, and leading businesses to build a better real estate experience in concert with Compass,” Anywhere CEO President Ryan Schneider said of his company’s merger.

Anywhere includes various brands that by themselves are giants, such as Coldwell Banker Realty, which itself has 3,000 offices in 49 countries and territories.

The upcoming transaction between two companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange is expected to result in $225 million in synergies for Compass.

“This is an industry-changing moment,” Dave Tina of the Dave And Angela Tina Group, an independent brokerage, said. “There’s going to be more and more and more consolidation.”

Tina said he believes this deal will put pressure on other brokerages to merge and give Compass power, dealing with organizations such as MLS, Zillow and others.

“They are going to have market share. They can vote in a block together, handle their listings how they want, do inside listings within their companies,” Tina said. “They have enough players and inventory to make it a closed system. I don’t think they’re going to do that.”

Compass could influence the entire real estate industry as well, he said, by using its own scale to impact practices.

Compass in June sued Zillow in an antitrust suit, arguing it unfairly steers and limits home listings to its platform with requirements to list rapidly, thereby preventing the use of private listings.

“Wil Compass/Anywhere be able to dictate the terms of the market? Probably not, but they will be able to be market movers,” Tina added. “Are they done? We don’t know.”

The upcoming merger transaction, unanimously approved by both companies’ Boards of Directors, is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Each share of Anywhere stock will be exchanged for 1.436 shares of Compass stock, amounting to a value of about $13 per Anywhere share based on Compass price over the past month as of Sept. 19.

After the deal goes through, Compass shareholders will own about 78% of the combined company, while Anywhere shareholders will own about 22%.

Compass obtained a $750 million financing commitment from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding,

Morgan Stanley & Co. was financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellia is legal advisor to Compass, while Goldman Sachs & Co was financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz was legal advisor to Anywhere.