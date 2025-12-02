Olive It Boutique unites community for Hurricane Melissa relief drive to support Jamaica

In response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa on Jamaica, Olive It Boutique has partnered with the Asian Jade Society of the Suffolk County Police, American Muslims of Suffolk NY, HomeSmart CrossIsland, Merrick Living Magazine and local volunteers to collect urgently needed supplies for families rebuilding their lives.

“Our goal is to bring the community together in compassion and action,” said event organizers. “The people of Jamaica are facing tremendous hardship, and even a small contribution can make a meaningful difference in someone’s recovery.”

This initiative highlights the strong cultural ties between Long Island and the Caribbean community, as well as the power of local businesses and residents uniting to support those in need.

If you’d like to donate, please Zelle faithgrindministries@gmail.com.

