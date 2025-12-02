Manhasset educator named Geography Teacher Fellow by the American Geographical Society

Manhasset Secondary School educator Kim Crawford has been named a 2025-2026 Geography Teacher Fellow by the American Geographical Society.

Manhasset Secondary School educator Kim Crawford has been named a 2025-2026 Geography Teacher Fellow by the prestigious American Geographical Society, recognizing her as one of the top AP Human Geography educators in the United States.

Crawford is one of 50 teachers selected nationwide for this honor, which recognizes excellence and leadership in teaching geography and geospatial science. The fellowship includes an invitation to attend the annual AGS Fall Symposium and exclusive Teacher Fellow Workshops, which took place from Nov. 20-22 at Columbia University.

The event, in partnership with the Columbia Climate School, focused on the profound effects of artificial intelligence on geospatial foundation models, risk assessments and climate processes.

As a teacher fellow, Crawford participated in special workshops immediately before and after the main Symposium, giving her invaluable access to advanced professional development. The program is part of AGS’ commitment to advancing geography and geospatial science in education.

The American Geographical Society is the oldest professional geographical organization in the United States, dedicated to the advancement of geographic thinking, knowledge and understanding.