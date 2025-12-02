Port Washington Thanksgiving Day run celebrates 50 years

Thousands of runners and spectators celebrated the 50th annual Port Washington Thanksgiving Day Run on Thursday, Nov. 27, continuing a beloved community tradition that began in 1975.

The five-mile race, organized by the Community Chest of Port Washington and co-sponsored by the Town of North Hempstead, drew roughly 3,700 participants.

The course began at Manorhaven Boulevard, wound through the streets of Sands Point and finished inside Manorhaven Park.

The race was started by three Port Washington residents in 1975 — Walter Bingham, a senior editor at Sports Illustrated; his wife, Betty; and local runner Steve Lubar — after the Port Washington School District budget was defeated. They created the event as part of the “Save Our Sports” program, using a car odometer to map the initial course, which began in Manhasset Isle and attracted a few hundred runners.

The following year, longtime technical director David Katz, a Port Washington resident and internationally recognized course measurer who later served as the official marathon measurer for the 2012 London Olympics, re-measured the course and found it was short by a quarter mile.

The start and finish lines were then moved to Manorhaven, helping the race grow in size and reputation.

William Schimitisch of Little Neck claimed the overall male victory, finishing in 26 minutes, 54 seconds. Lola Gitlin of Port Washington was the top female finisher, crossing the line in 30 minutes, 39 seconds.

Bobby Anastasia, a local runner who has participated in all 50 races, said the event felt special this year despite his minor injury.

“I felt great crossing the finish line,” Anastasia said. “The crowd was unbelievably supportive, and it was just a beautiful day for the city of Port Washington.”

After the race, participants and families lingered in the parking lot, enjoying coffee, hot chocolate, and treats from sponsors. Many shared hugs and holiday wishes before heading home for Thanksgiving celebrations, said Anastasia.

Runners of all ages also joined in playful traditions, with some dressed as Santa Claus or reindeer, adding a festive touch to the event.

Despite chilly and windy conditions, organizers and participants called the 50th run a “huge success” for the Community Chest and the Port Washington community.