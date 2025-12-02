Restaurants, volunteers praised for providing Thanksgiving meals to seniors

St. Peter of Alcantara Social Ministry is recognizing Sullivan’s Quay and Finn MacCool’s for their generosity in providing hot Thanksgiving dinners to senior citizens in the community.

The ministry said the restaurants’ ongoing commitment to supporting local residents reflects a strong spirit of service and underscores the role local businesses play in strengthening the town.

The ministry also noted the work of volunteers and drivers who delivered the meals, ensuring seniors received not only a warm holiday dinner but also a sense of connection.

The annual collaboration among local restaurants, volunteers and the ministry continues to serve as an example of community partnership — one that brings comfort and dignity to seniors and highlights the compassion that defines the neighborhood.