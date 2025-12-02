Sands Point drops permit requirements for home projects

The Sands Point Board of Trustees approved a resolution that eliminates permit fees for some home projects.

The Sands Point Board of Trustees voted Monday night, Dec.1, to eliminate permit requirements for a wide range of routine home maintenance projects, a move Mayor Peter Forman said is aimed at reducing expenses and streamlining the process for village homeowners.

The new policy removes the need for permits for several categories of work, provided the projects do not involve major electrical or plumbing changes.

The exemptions include refinishing bathrooms, replacing HVAC air handlers and condensers, installing or refinishing kitchen cabinets or countertops, repairing driveways that do not change in size, replacing roofs without altering structure or pitch, and directly replacing patios or hardscaping within existing footprints.

The village has also worked on removing permit fees for pool filling and for alarm systems as part of the broader effort to reduce resident costs.

“It is the goal of this administration and this board to reduce unnecessary expenses on residents,” said Forman. The board unanimously approved the resolution.

Trustees also adopted a local law requiring all village policies to receive board approval and continued public hearings on several other proposed local laws.

In addition to the permit changes, the board approved a series of administrative items, including fund transfers, consulting authorizations and the installation of additional license plate readers throughout the village. Trustees also authorized new landscaping and hardscaping work at the Round Hill Wharf facility.

Water Testing Commissioner Daniel Scheyer reported November water usage of about 38.7 million gallons, down from the previous year due to weather patterns and conservation.

Forman said chloride levels remain stable, and PFOS levels at well Q858 have become undetectable, crediting the village’s treatment system.

The finance report showed more than $100,000 collected in building permit and extension fees in October, along with approximately $70,000 in interest earnings.

Expenses included $50,000 for snow removal, $10,000 for street sweeping and standard sanitation costs. On the water side, the village recorded more than $5,000 in interest income and about $10,000 in emergency sewer repair expenses.

The next Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for Dec. 22.