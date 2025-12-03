Ray Romano celebrates 30 years of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ at LIMEHOF exhibit

Ray Romano at the ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ exhibit at the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF)

Ray Romano, star of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” visited the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook for the opening of their interactive exhibit celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary.

The popular nine-season CBS sitcom centered around a Long Island sports reporter and his family. The LIMHOF exhibit, which opened on Nov. 28, invites the public into the fictional Barone family’s Lynbrook home featured in the beloved sitcom.