Annual Holiday Art Night coming to Oyster Bay

Artist Nola Zirin working at her studio, which will be one of several studios and galleries open to the public for the annual Holiday Art Night in Oyster Bay.

Art galleries and studios around Oyster Bay will open their doors, free to the public, on Saturday, Dec. 13, for the fourth annual Holiday Art Night in Oyster Bay.

Galleries participating in the event include Hive Market and Gallery, the Pagio Gallery and the Bahr Gallery and two special one-night Open Studios by accomplished artists Nola Zirin and Rob Zeller. Long Island Picture Frame & Art Gallery of Oyster Bay and Theodore’s Books will also be participating in the art night.

Ted Bahr, the owner of Bahr Gallery, said the event shows the more “artistic realm” of Oyster Bay.

“It’s something nice to do during the holidays to showcase the community,” he said.

Each Gallery will open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., often past the business’s normal operating hours, and will serve gallery-style refreshments.

Bahr said that the night allows for local artwork and artists to be shown off, as well as what downtown Oyster Bay has to offer to the community.

“We are in the midst of a true art renaissance and new businesses, including several new restaurants, are enlivening the retail experience in Oyster Bay,” he said.

Nola Zirin Studios at 67 West Main Street, Unit A, will be exhibiting new paintings on canvas and wood and unique works on paper.

Zirin’s work has been featured internationally with pieces in numerous public and corporate collections, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, MOMA and The Brooklyn Museum.

The Pagio Gallery, at 19 Spring St., will showcase the dynamic creativity and skill of professional, award-winning New York-based artists, including one-of-a-kind jewelry designed and fabricated by professional artist & jewelry designer, Paola Giordano. Holiday Art Night will feature a curation entitled “All Wrapped Up for the Holidays,” including fine art paintings, contemporary wearable art jewelry and functional art made from fiber, ceramics, glass, and metal.

Long Island Picture Frame & Art Gallery of Oyster Bay at 20 Audrey Ave., will serve flavored Van Gogh vodkas and savor artisan chocolates while people immerse themselves in its gallery. This Holiday season will feature a special showcase: The Art of Dr. Seuss. The Gallery has six rooms full of historical signed documents, sports and entertainment memorabilia and a broad selection of fine art.

Hive Market and Gallery, at 100-102 Audrey Ave, will feature a public showing and opening reception for Stephen Bitel during the event.

Bitel is a lifelong photographer whose award-winning work has been featured in leading publications and exhibited widely, including his “Resurrection City” photo essay at the African American Museum in Hempstead.

The Teaching Studios of Art, located at 98 Audrey Ave., is where local artist Robert Zeller will present “Sketches from the Studio,” a special one-night showcase of plein-air and figurative studies. Zeller will exhibit landscapes —painted on-site in the Catskills and Berkshires—and some preparatory sketches for his recent solo exhibit at Robilant Voena Gallery in New York City.

The Pearl Tattoo and Art Gallery, at 57 West Main St., will showcase a personal collection of art owned and created by tattoo artists as well as collected works by pop surrealist Mark Ryden and others.

The Pearl’s tattoo artisans will also show their portfolios of creative and unique tattoos.

Theodore’s Books, at 17 Audrey Ave., is offering 10% off during Holiday Art Night and will serve holiday refreshments. Steve Israel, a former U.S. Rep. who owns the bookstore, recently released his novel, “The Einstein Conspiracy”, which will be available to the public.

Bahr Gallery, at 95 Audrey Ave., will be showing vintage Grateful Dead posters in their Fall “Vintage Grateful Dead Concert Posters” Exhibition, running through Jan. 3, 2026. The Gallery is dedicated to late 1960s psychedelic poster art and many other new works from 1966-1969 will also be displayed.