Village Board hears public comment on proposed apartment complex

Residents and Floral Park trustees expressed concern about a proposed 150-unit apartment complex on Jericho Turnpike.

Representatives of Stella Cerrone LLC, the entity spearheading the proposed apartment complex, are seeking board approval for a parking lot two stories below street level in the larger of the two apartment buildings.

After the project was explained by Town Clerk Joseph O’Grady, the propoal was presented in further detail by Andrea Curto, a lawyer specializing in zoning, land use, environmental and municipal law, who acted as the spokesperson for the developers at the meeting.

“This is an application for a special-use permit for below-grade parking for two proposed multifamily buildings on two separate parcels,” she said in her opening address.

The proposal was met with extensive questioning from the board and passionate input from village residents, both in person and virtually over Zoom. After the board heard and questioned the full proposal from the developers, the floor opened for public comment.

Residents asked a variety of questions, many pertaining to concerns over construction safety, the capacity of emergency services to take an added load from new housing, the complex’s proximity to John Lewis Childs Elementary and increased traffic and parking demands on what many said is already a busy area.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald led the board’s questioning, focusing on the logistics of construction.

In response, Curto said that the demolition of existing buildings will not disturb other buildings or the surrounding school, and that construction will not disrupt traffic, despite the construction likely using the sidewalk and parking lane of Jericho Turnpike.

Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo emphasized the impact of the apartment complex on policing in the area. She inquired about the level of access to information the police department would have during and after construction, and according to the developers, the police would be present and informed at all stages of the project.

Trustee Jennifer Stewart questioned the fire safety of the building both during construction and after its completion.

“We did have a long and thorough conversation with fire chiefs about our plan; it was a very productive work session,” said Joe Yacobellis, from Mojo Stumer Associates, the architecture firm behind the project. He went on to add that the entire building will be concrete, a more fire-safe alternative to a wooden-framed building

Curto was also joined by Wayne Muller from RMS Engineering, who said that traffic and parking in the area will be minimally affected, citing publicly available studies. According to Stella Cerrone LLC, the building is a “transit-oriented development,” which means its impact on traffic is minimal due to its proximity to public transportation.

The smaller building is estimated to take 12-14 months beginning in Fall 2026, and the larger is estimated to take 16-24 months, beginning in January 2027, according to Curto. She added that the estimated timeline depends on village approval, and that once construction begins, residents can expect 6-8 months during which both buildings will be under construction.

The developers also cited a study using Rutgers University Residential Demographic Multipliers that the complex will only add about 10, or a maximum of 24 students to the public school district. Residents questioned this statistic, saying the number of new units must bring more children. All 35 units in the smaller building will be age-restricted and reserved for senior living.

A decision on whether the village has approved the underground parking has not yet been made.

The hearings will be continued, and the floor will be reopened for public comment at the Zoning Board of Appeals and Architectural Review Board meetings on December 10 and 17, respectively.